You Can Still Buy Meghan Markle's Summery Red Dress For Under $300

Whether or not you’re a royal family enthusiast, there’s no doubt at least one of Meghan Markle’s eight luxe looks from this weekend popped up on your Instagram timeline. ICYMI, Meghan and Prince Harry embarked on a three-day visit to Nigeria on Friday, marking their first international tour since their exit from royal duties in 2020.

Over the course of the trip, Meghan delivered a new assortment of stellar outfits, including a strappy little red dress that’s shockingly still available to shop.

Meghan’s Little Red Dress

On May 11, Meghan co-hosted a Women in Leadership event in Lagos. She took center stage in the aforementioned OOTD, which was quite a vibrant detour from the Duchess of Sussex’s signature neutral aesthetic. During the panel, she revealed this choice was a deliberate departure, saying, “I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more color, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion.”

Although she’s worn plenty of bold colors since moving to California, she mostly stuck to neutrals as a working royal. "To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same color as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth] if there's a group event. But then you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family," she explained in the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan. "So I was like, 'Well what's a color that they'll probably never wear?' Camel? Beige? White? ... It also was so I could just blend in. Like, I’m not trying to stand out here.”

Given that the couple was visiting Lagos, it comes as no surprise that Meghan sourced the $275 crimson number from Oríré, a Lagos-based contemporary label. The fashion muse looked especially summer-ready as the dress featured ultra-thin straps, a breezy silhouette, and ruffled hem.

Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images Entertainment

Surprisingly, her LRD is still available to shop — for now, that is. But if it’s anything like her recent numbers, it won’t be for long.

Her Accents Were Classic Meghan

Meghan accessorized with her everyday bracelet stack, which features an evil eye diamond bracelet, a sleek tennis style, and her go-to Cartier Love Bracelet.

Her slew of accessories also highlighted a subtle homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. Meghan wore the timeless Cartier Tank Française Watch that Harry gifted her from his mother’s private collection.

The quiet luxury vibes continued with the rest of her embellishments — see her nude slingback pumps from Aquazzura, aka one of her tried-and-true footwear labels. She added a bit of bling to her final ‘fit with micro-mini gold hoop earrings from Kimai and a coordinating Logan Hollowell diamond necklace.

It Was Her Third Stellar Look Of The Day

Meghan’s LRD (little red dress) certainly wasn’t her only sartorial slay of the day. That morning, she attended a volleyball match in a $2,850 dress from Johanna Ortiz complete with a palm leaf-patterned print and keyhole cutout on the bodice. She dressed for the 80-degree weather in leather thong sandals from celeb-favorite designer Emme Parsons.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

And a moment for her third and final ensemble of the day, a white column midi dress from St. Agni coupled with her trusty nude Aquazzura pumps.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Though white is a simple neutral, Meghan’s chic style stands out — and that’s a good thing.