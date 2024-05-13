Meghan Markle found a subtle way of honoring her late mother-in-law. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended an event for military families in the Nigerian capital of Abuja on May 11 and Markle’s diamond cross necklace caught the attention of eagle-eyed royalists.

As People reports, the gold chain necklace was recently gifted to Markle by Prince Harry and once belonged to his mother, Princess Diana, who died at the age of 36 in August 1997.

This isn’t the first time Markle has paid tribute to Diana through the late Princess’ accessories. In 2018, the Duchess stepped out in Diana’s butterfly earrings and wore one of her aquamarine rings on her royal wedding day at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry also used two diamonds from his mother's personal collection for Markle’s tri-stone engagement ring, which he designed before his proposal in 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Nigeria as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Invictus Games, co-founded by Harry. Their trip comes more than 30 years after King Charles and Princess Diana visited the same region in March 1990.

Meghan Markle in the Nigerian capital of Abuja. KOLA SULAIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Another Princess Diana Tribute

During Harry and Markle’s visit to a school in Abuja on May 10, the Duchess was photographed wearing a gold collar necklace while interacting with local students, a piece that resembled a necklace Diana wore during her trip to Nigeria over three decades prior.

While at the school, Markle also gave a rare update on her and Harry’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’” the Duchess shared, recalling a sweet moment she recently had with her young daughter. “I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you.