Meghan Markle Just Recreated Her Wedding Dress On Date Night With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a royal date night out of the 2024 ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly), held on Monday, July 11. The Duke of Sussex received the Pat Tillman Award for Service and even paid a subtle tribute to his mom, Princess Diana, in his speech. While the Duchess attended the event to offer support from the sidelines, she completely stole the show — rather, her dress did.

On the red carpet, Meghan stunned in a sleek white gown that looked utterly bridal. In fact, the dress recalled one of the most iconic wedding dresses in fashion history: hers.

Meghan’s OG Dress

Much like her fairy tale romance, Meghan’s two wedding dresses have gone down in history. Even if you don’t follow the royals, you’ve likely seen photos from the 2018 wedding.

For the ceremony proper at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, Markle wore an elegant boat neck Givenchy number custom-made by Clare Waight Keller. Like many modern brides, she slipped into a second look for the reception at Frogmore House. Ditching the long-sleeved look, she wore an ivory silk-crepe gown from Stella McCartney with a sophisticated halter neckline.

Her Flawless Recreation

Six years later, Meghan is still a big fan of the style. At yesterday’s 2024 ESPYs in Los Angeles, the Suits alum wore a nearly identical dress. Like her 2018 number, this too featured a halter neckline with a bit of ruching across the neck. The fitted dress also had a semi-mermaid silhouette and draped to the floor.

The designer of Meghan’s dress is currently unconfirmed, with conflicting reports saying it could be custom Oscar de le Renta or Staud. (Bustle reached for comment from both labels and has yet to hear back.)

Even her beauty look was similar: barely-there makeup and a bun. The only major difference between the two ensembles is her choice of footwear. She wore black heeled sandals from Celine at the ESPYs while, understandably, she opted for ivory pumps on her wedding day.

