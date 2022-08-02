What is more Y2K than Sporty Spice cloaked in a classic Adidas tracksuit? Trick question! Because, honestly, nothing is more Y2K than the Spice Girls.

The Spice squad has been living their best lives lately, with both Scary and Baby Spice making a cameo on season 4 of Netflix’s The Circle and Spiceworld25 teasers alluding to a possible album re-release. Yep, a lot is happening in the Spice World.

On top of all that newness, Mel C has revived one of her trademark Sporty Spice looks: the track suit. The former Spice Girl brought her Y2K uniform into present-day while supporting England's Lionesses in the 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship.

Mel wore a cobalt blue, trefoil jacket and pants from the sought-after Gucci X Adidas collab. She paired the set with a white crop top and a Hunter fanny pack slung across her chest. She repped the best in sportswear, completing the casual ‘fit with a pair of Nike Air Max 90 sneakers.

While her exact Gucci X Adidas tracksuit will run you a few thousand for the whole look, you can get a super similar style below — plus, her favorite Nike trainers and the exact Hunter fanny pack.

GC Images/GC Images/Getty Images

