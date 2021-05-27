Summer is upon us, and the season is even more exciting today as many are slowly emerging from their year-long quarantine. And you know what that means: it’s time to go shopping. Why not kickstart your wardrobe with 2021 Memorial Day sales from all your go-to brands?
Considering the fact that you’ve spent the better part of the year in sweats and yoga pants, your shopping excursions might range from a new pair of jeans to a wedding guest dress and everything in between. Perhaps you’re looking for a pair of heels after finally retiring your daily slippers and sneakers? You may even want to pick up a bikini or two for a trip to the beach or your local pool.
The good news is some of your favorite brands and retailers are offering steep discounts this year, all set to help you curate your best Summer looks. From Old Navy’s Memorial Day sale to steep discounts at Skims, find all the best Memorial Day 2021 sales below. And, if it all seems a bit overwhelming, check out some of the best pieces from each store to shop right now, before they sell out. Happy shopping!
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.