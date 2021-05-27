Summer is upon us, and the season is even more exciting today as many are slowly emerging from their year-long quarantine. And you know what that means: it’s time to go shopping. Why not kickstart your wardrobe with 2021 Memorial Day sales from all your go-to brands?

Considering the fact that you’ve spent the better part of the year in sweats and yoga pants, your shopping excursions might range from a new pair of jeans to a wedding guest dress and everything in between. Perhaps you’re looking for a pair of heels after finally retiring your daily slippers and sneakers? You may even want to pick up a bikini or two for a trip to the beach or your local pool.

The good news is some of your favorite brands and retailers are offering steep discounts this year, all set to help you curate your best Summer looks. From Old Navy’s Memorial Day sale to steep discounts at Skims, find all the best Memorial Day 2021 sales below. And, if it all seems a bit overwhelming, check out some of the best pieces from each store to shop right now, before they sell out. Happy shopping!

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Old Navy Memorial Day Weekend Sale Mid-Rise Jersey Leggings for Women Old Navy Size XS-XXL $7 See on Old Navy From its popular leggings to its sell-out flip flops, Old Navy is offering up to 50% off storewide for Memorial Day from May 21 to May 31, with styles starting at $5.

2 J.Crew Memorial Day Sale Tie-Back Tiered Cotton Poplin Dress J.Crew Size 00-24 $128 See on J.Crew With the code WEEKEND, you can snag some of your favorite items from J.Crew at a fraction of their retail price. The brand is offering 25% off full-price items and an extra 40% off sale.

3 Edge of Ember Memorial Day Sale Pearl Huggie Earrings Edge of Ember $470 See on Edge of Ember Meghan Markle-approved jewelry brand Edge of Ember is offering 15% off, site-wide, with the code SPRINGLOVE from May 28 to May 31.

4 Skims Memorial Day Sale Cozy Knit Tank Skims Size XXS-Size 5X $52 See on Skims Skims is hosting a public sale for the first time ever. From May 27 to May 31, get 50% off select styles from best-selling collections, including loungewear.

5 Shopbop Memorial Day Sale Brock Collection Ladies Woven Shirt Reserve Shopbop Size 00-10 $742 See on Shopbop Shopbop is currently running their coveted “Designer Sale,” with discounts up to 50% off the likes of Alexander Wang, Brock Collection, and more.

6 Jane Taylor Memorial Day Sale Cirque Large Square Stacking Band with Sleeping Beauty Turquoise Jane Taylor $844 See on Jane Taylor Jane Taylor is constantly adding new styles to their sale section, with to-die-for stone colors you’re going to need to get your hands on ASAP.

7 The Outnet Memorial Day Sale Stella McCartney Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Shirt The Outnet Size 24-46 $189 See on The Outnet With no additional code, The Outnet has added to their sale just in time for Memorial Day, with discounts on designer favorites reaching up to 80% off retail.

8 Chelsea Paris Memorial Day Sale Kels Retro Sandals Chelsea Paris Size 36-41 $595 See on Chelsea Paris From May 28 to May 31, enjoy 25% off select styles from the celebrated shoe designer using code memorial25.

9 Bloomingdales Memorial Day Sale The Kooples Floral Print Shirt Dress Bloomingdales Size 0-4 $308 See on Bloomingdales From now through May 31, save up to 70% off on a wide selection of merchandise at Bloomingdales, no code needed.

10 Good American Memorial Day Sale Good Petite Skinny Good American Size 00-30 $99 See on Good American Good American is offering an additional 40% off all of their sale items for Memorial Day Weekend, no code necessary!

11 Re/Done Memorial Day Sale Comfort Stretch High Rise Ankle Crop Re/Done Size 23-32 $260 See on Re/Done Re/Done is slashing 60% off styles sitewide (excluding Levi’s products and Marketplace assortments) with an additional 25% off sale items from May 26 to May 31.

12 Italic Memorial Day Sale Cadence Leather Sneakers Italic Size M8-M13 $75 $55 See on Italic On Thurs. May 27, Luxury DTC retailer Italic is offering will a one-day promo on their best-selling Cadence leather sneaker while supplies last.

13 Bandier Memorial Day Sale New Balance x Staud Legging Bandier Size XS-L $70 See on Bandier Bandier is slashing prices for Memorial Day, offering an additional 30% off all sale items, from Adam Selman to New Balance and everything in between — running from May 26 to May 31.

14 Nomasei Memorial Day Sale Birdie white pompéii sandals Nomasei Size 36-42 €285 See on Nomasei From May 28 to May 31, this Instagram-bait shoe brand is giving fans 20% off select styles using code NomaseiMemorial.

15 Eberjey Memorial Day Sale Frida Whip Stitch Short PJ Set Eberjey Size XS-XL $91 See on Eberjey With the code EXTRA 20, from May 28 to May 31, Eberjey will be offering an extra 20% off all sale items, including some of your favorite ultra-soft pjs and rompers.

16 Vince Memorial Day Sale Windell Platform Sneaker Vince Size 8-11 $138 See on Vince With one of the steepest discounts of the weekend, Vince is giving shoppers an additional 25% off all sale items, resulting in prices that are up to 70% off, just use the code MAY25 from May 26 to May 31

17 Equipment Memorial Day Sale Drace Shirt Equipment Size XXS-XL $175 See on Equipment Dying to get your hands on those perfect silk tops and dresses? What about luxe cashmere pullovers? With the code MD2021, Equipment is offering an additional 30% off sale, from May 28 to June 1.

18 Solid & Striped Memorial Day Sale The Yasmeen Poolside Mini Grid Solid & Striped Size XS-XL $188 See on Solid & Striped There’s nothing better to shop for ahead of Summer than swimwear, and Solid & Striped has got your back. The brand is currently offering 25% off site-wide with the code MDW21.