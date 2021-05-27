Shopping

Every Memorial Day Sale Worth Shopping This Year

It's time to update your wardrobe.

It's time to kickstart your summer wardrobe with 2021 Memorial Day sales from all your go-to brands, from Old Navy to Shopbop.
By Avery Matera

Summer is upon us, and the season is even more exciting today as many are slowly emerging from their year-long quarantine. And you know what that means: it’s time to go shopping. Why not kickstart your wardrobe with 2021 Memorial Day sales from all your go-to brands?

Considering the fact that you’ve spent the better part of the year in sweats and yoga pants, your shopping excursions might range from a new pair of jeans to a wedding guest dress and everything in between. Perhaps you’re looking for a pair of heels after finally retiring your daily slippers and sneakers? You may even want to pick up a bikini or two for a trip to the beach or your local pool.

The good news is some of your favorite brands and retailers are offering steep discounts this year, all set to help you curate your best Summer looks. From Old Navy’s Memorial Day sale to steep discounts at Skims, find all the best Memorial Day 2021 sales below. And, if it all seems a bit overwhelming, check out some of the best pieces from each store to shop right now, before they sell out. Happy shopping!

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Old Navy Memorial Day Weekend Sale

From its popular leggings to its sell-out flip flops, Old Navy is offering up to 50% off storewide for Memorial Day from May 21 to May 31, with styles starting at $5.

J.Crew Memorial Day Sale

With the code WEEKEND, you can snag some of your favorite items from J.Crew at a fraction of their retail price. The brand is offering 25% off full-price items and an extra 40% off sale.

Edge of Ember Memorial Day Sale

Meghan Markle-approved jewelry brand Edge of Ember is offering 15% off, site-wide, with the code SPRINGLOVE from May 28 to May 31.

Skims Memorial Day Sale

Skims is hosting a public sale for the first time ever. From May 27 to May 31, get 50% off select styles from best-selling collections, including loungewear.

Shopbop Memorial Day Sale

Shopbop is currently running their coveted “Designer Sale,” with discounts up to 50% off the likes of Alexander Wang, Brock Collection, and more.

Jane Taylor Memorial Day Sale

Jane Taylor is constantly adding new styles to their sale section, with to-die-for stone colors you’re going to need to get your hands on ASAP.

The Outnet Memorial Day Sale

With no additional code, The Outnet has added to their sale just in time for Memorial Day, with discounts on designer favorites reaching up to 80% off retail.

Chelsea Paris Memorial Day Sale

From May 28 to May 31, enjoy 25% off select styles from the celebrated shoe designer using code memorial25.

Bloomingdales Memorial Day Sale

From now through May 31, save up to 70% off on a wide selection of merchandise at Bloomingdales, no code needed.

Good American Memorial Day Sale

Good American is offering an additional 40% off all of their sale items for Memorial Day Weekend, no code necessary!

Re/Done Memorial Day Sale

Re/Done is slashing 60% off styles sitewide (excluding Levi’s products and Marketplace assortments) with an additional 25% off sale items from May 26 to May 31.

Italic Memorial Day Sale

On Thurs. May 27, Luxury DTC retailer Italic is offering will a one-day promo on their best-selling Cadence leather sneaker while supplies last.

Bandier Memorial Day Sale

Bandier is slashing prices for Memorial Day, offering an additional 30% off all sale items, from Adam Selman to New Balance and everything in between — running from May 26 to May 31.

Nomasei Memorial Day Sale

From May 28 to May 31, this Instagram-bait shoe brand is giving fans 20% off select styles using code NomaseiMemorial.

Eberjey Memorial Day Sale

With the code EXTRA 20, from May 28 to May 31, Eberjey will be offering an extra 20% off all sale items, including some of your favorite ultra-soft pjs and rompers.

Vince Memorial Day Sale

With one of the steepest discounts of the weekend, Vince is giving shoppers an additional 25% off all sale items, resulting in prices that are up to 70% off, just use the code MAY25 from May 26 to May 31

Equipment Memorial Day Sale

Dying to get your hands on those perfect silk tops and dresses? What about luxe cashmere pullovers? With the code MD2021, Equipment is offering an additional 30% off sale, from May 28 to June 1.

Solid & Striped Memorial Day Sale

There’s nothing better to shop for ahead of Summer than swimwear, and Solid & Striped has got your back. The brand is currently offering 25% off site-wide with the code MDW21.

Nude Barre Memorial Day Sale

Enjoy 25% off sitewide of Nude Barre’s products — made specifically for all skin tones — for their Summer Savings event.