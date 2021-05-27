Shopping
Old Navy Flip Flops Are Just $1 In Their 2021 Memorial Day Sale
Running from today through May 31, Old Navy’s Memorial Day sale is one for the books. The popular mass retailer is slashing its affordable prices even more, offering 50% off storewide and with items starting at just $1. That is celebrating Memorial Day in style.
The best part is, though, that Old Navy will have you covered no matter what adventures are on your calendar for the weekend. You can shop for dresses, jean shorts, bikinis, and more. And the brand’s wildly popular leggings and sell-out flip flops are included in the mix, too. In fact, for Old Navy card members, flip flops are only $1 from May 27 to May 31 (in store only and the limit is 10).
With a range of clothing and accessories available to shop, it’s hard to figure out exactly where to start first. Is it the crazy affordable leggings for those outdoor workouts you have grown to love? Or, perhaps you’re on the hunt for a sundress for this weekend’s BBQ that you can also wear out to brunch with friends for the next three months. Maybe still you just want to update your denim collection as you prepare to ditch your sweatpants for more structured wares.
No matter your shopping preference, ahead, you’ll find sports bras, floral dresses, joggers, and more, all discounted for Old Navy’s weekend sale. But that’s just the beginning; check out Old Navy stores and online for more Memorial Day deals and discounts. Happy shopping!
