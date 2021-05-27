Old Navy Flip Flops Are Just $1 In Their 2021 Memorial Day Sale

Running from today through May 31, Old Navy’s Memorial Day sale is one for the books. The popular mass retailer is slashing its affordable prices even more, offering 50% off storewide and with items starting at just $1. That is celebrating Memorial Day in style.

The best part is, though, that Old Navy will have you covered no matter what adventures are on your calendar for the weekend. You can shop for dresses, jean shorts, bikinis, and more. And the brand’s wildly popular leggings and sell-out flip flops are included in the mix, too. In fact, for Old Navy card members, flip flops are only $1 from May 27 to May 31 (in store only and the limit is 10).

With a range of clothing and accessories available to shop, it’s hard to figure out exactly where to start first. Is it the crazy affordable leggings for those outdoor workouts you have grown to love? Or, perhaps you’re on the hunt for a sundress for this weekend’s BBQ that you can also wear out to brunch with friends for the next three months. Maybe still you just want to update your denim collection as you prepare to ditch your sweatpants for more structured wares.

No matter your shopping preference, ahead, you’ll find sports bras, floral dresses, joggers, and more, all discounted for Old Navy’s weekend sale. But that’s just the beginning; check out Old Navy stores and online for more Memorial Day deals and discounts. Happy shopping!

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Old Navy Sports Bra Light Support PowerSoft Longline Sports Bra Old Navy Size XS-4X $28 See on Old Navy Amp up your workout game with a bright pink longline sports bra that feels tailor made for the summer season.

2 Old Navy Joggers Mid-Rise Vintage Street Jogger Pants Old Navy Size XS-4X $15 See on Old Navy Keep it comfy in classic gray joggers that you can pair easily with sneakers and a crop top, or heels and a leather jacket.

3 Old Navy Cami Square-Neck Jersey Cami Old Navy Size XS-XXL $5 See on Old Navy A white tank is the perfect pairing to jean shorts and midi skirts alike. No matter your style, this is a wardrobe basic you’ll wear again and again.

4 Old Navy Midi Dress Smocked Fit & Flare Cami Midi Dress Old Navy Size XS-XXL $30 See on Old Navy A smocked floral midi dress is just the thing your Summer wardrobe needs. Style it with a denim jacket for morning, and some strappy stilettos for an evening affair.

5 Old Navy Wrap Dress Waist-Defining Tie-Belt Wrap Dress Old Navy Size XS-XXL $22 See on Old Navy Old Navy’s summertime take on the little black dress, this number is comfy, effortless, and more versatile than you think. With sneakers or heels, it’s the perfect one-and-done outfit.

6 Old Navy Leggings High-Waisted Balance Yoga Leggings Old Navy Size XS-XXL $12 See on Old Navy Black leggings that are not only affordable but also perform just as well as any other leggings you’ve tried for your workouts? Sign us up.

7 Old Navy Denim Shirt Oversized Boyfriend Tunic Jean Shirt Old Navy Size XS-4X $30 See on Old Navy Try your hand at a Canadian tuxedo with a button-down shirt in a lightweight denim. And it goes just as well with jeans as it does a floral pleated skirt.