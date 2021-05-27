Shopping

Old Navy Flip Flops Are Just $1 In Their 2021 Memorial Day Sale

Flip flops, leggings, tanks, and more: find all your summer wardrobe staples in Old Navy's 2021 Memorial Day sale, starting at $1.
By Avery Matera

Running from today through May 31, Old Navy’s Memorial Day sale is one for the books. The popular mass retailer is slashing its affordable prices even more, offering 50% off storewide and with items starting at just $1. That is celebrating Memorial Day in style.

The best part is, though, that Old Navy will have you covered no matter what adventures are on your calendar for the weekend. You can shop for dresses, jean shorts, bikinis, and more. And the brand’s wildly popular leggings and sell-out flip flops are included in the mix, too. In fact, for Old Navy card members, flip flops are only $1 from May 27 to May 31 (in store only and the limit is 10).

With a range of clothing and accessories available to shop, it’s hard to figure out exactly where to start first. Is it the crazy affordable leggings for those outdoor workouts you have grown to love? Or, perhaps you’re on the hunt for a sundress for this weekend’s BBQ that you can also wear out to brunch with friends for the next three months. Maybe still you just want to update your denim collection as you prepare to ditch your sweatpants for more structured wares.

No matter your shopping preference, ahead, you’ll find sports bras, floral dresses, joggers, and more, all discounted for Old Navy’s weekend sale. But that’s just the beginning; check out Old Navy stores and online for more Memorial Day deals and discounts. Happy shopping!

Old Navy Sports Bra

Amp up your workout game with a bright pink longline sports bra that feels tailor made for the summer season.

Old Navy Joggers

Keep it comfy in classic gray joggers that you can pair easily with sneakers and a crop top, or heels and a leather jacket.

Old Navy Cami

A white tank is the perfect pairing to jean shorts and midi skirts alike. No matter your style, this is a wardrobe basic you’ll wear again and again.

Old Navy Midi Dress

A smocked floral midi dress is just the thing your Summer wardrobe needs. Style it with a denim jacket for morning, and some strappy stilettos for an evening affair.

Old Navy Wrap Dress

Old Navy’s summertime take on the little black dress, this number is comfy, effortless, and more versatile than you think. With sneakers or heels, it’s the perfect one-and-done outfit.

Old Navy Leggings

Black leggings that are not only affordable but also perform just as well as any other leggings you’ve tried for your workouts? Sign us up.

Old Navy Denim Shirt

Try your hand at a Canadian tuxedo with a button-down shirt in a lightweight denim. And it goes just as well with jeans as it does a floral pleated skirt.

Old Navy Jean Shorts

Take your shorts game to the next level with a pair of floral denim this Summer. The print adds some unexpected charm to this summer wardrobe staple.