Though the 2022 Met Gala red carpet was a parade of stunning fashion creations, Black, Indigenous, and other designers of color created some of the very best. The work of designers Prabal Gurung, LaQuan Smith, Victor Gelmaud, the late Virgil Abloh, Christopher John Rogers, Kenzo, Peter Do, and more were highlighted for their incredible talent. Here are their interpretations of “gilded glamour.”