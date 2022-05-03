Met Gala
Dearest reader, the cleavage was strong.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Celebs arrived on the Met Gala red carpet to pay homage to American fashion and “gilded glamour.” That meant plenty of vintage-inspired silhouettes — namely, cleavage-revealing corsets that give off that “Bridgerton boob” look. Billie Eilish, for example, gave a masterclass in an upcycled Gucci number.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Precious Lee always delivers a fashion moment — and the Met Gala was no exception. She looked stunning in a fully sheer Altuzarra look with gold detailing and a structured corset on top.