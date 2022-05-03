Met Gala

Bridgerton Boob” Dominated The Met Gala Red Carpet

Dearest reader, the cleavage was strong.

Sza at the Met Gala in a corset gown.
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Jamie Feldman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Celebs arrived on the Met Gala red carpet to pay homage to American fashion and “gilded glamour.” That meant plenty of vintage-inspired silhouettes — namely, cleavage-revealing corsets that give off that “Bridgerton boob” look. Billie Eilish, for example, gave a masterclass in an upcycled Gucci number.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Precious Lee always delivers a fashion moment — and the Met Gala was no exception. She looked stunning in a fully sheer Altuzarra look with gold detailing and a structured corset on top.

