Billie Eilish not only understood — she completely aced the assignment.

The pop icon became one of the few attendees that truly according to theme at the “In America: A Lexicon of American Fashion” Met Gala. Eilish arrived in a super tight corseted Gucci gown that gave what can only be described as a the full “Bridgerton” boob effect.

The cream and green satin gown featured a lace underlay and a padded bustle appropriate of the “gilded” era. But the skirt took a backseat to the extremely on-trend corset moment, which gave her ample cleavage and major princesscore vibes.

Eilish paired the (upcycled) look with vintage-inspired Fred Leighton jewels and a feathery updo that strangely reminds me of Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice — unsurprising, given her penchant for dressing like famous goth icons.

The ensemble earned her praise from Fashion Twitter for every aspect of the look — including how she posed for photos in it. As writer Jarett Weiselman pointed out, “Billie Eilish said, not only will I be one of the few actually on theme tonight but I will also give you a performance with my posing.” Truth, my friend. Check out her stunning — and sustainable — look below.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images