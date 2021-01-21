How To Recreate Michelle Obama's Chic Inauguration Day Curls At Home

Inauguration Day was filled with incredible fashion and a general sense of hope for the country's future. But there was also a major hair moment: Michelle Obama's Inauguration Day hair basically broke the Internet, and the stylist who created the look has shared a tutorial on Twitter so you can copy it yourself.

The former first lady's naturally curly hair was straightened and then coifed into bouncy, voluminous rings with a curled side bang framing her face. It paired perfectly with her monochromatic wide-leg pant, sweater, and calf-grazing coat ensemble designed by Sergio Hudson, a Black designer from South Carolina. While you might not be rocking Obama's exact outfit anytime soon (because of the quarantine, for one), you can definitely replicate her hairdo. Yene Dantew, Obama's hairstylist and creator of the look, has graciously walked through each step of achieving the style from home. The best part of all? It doesn't break the bank to copy: All you need is a flatiron, and the one she uses is the Hot Tools Professional Wide Plate Digital Salon Flat Iron for Reduced Frizz, which is available on Amazon for just $59.99.

To begin styling, Dantew takes a one-inch section of hair and pulls the straightener through until it's roughly an inch away from the root. Then, she begins to twist the tool under, rotating it until the hair wraps around the straightener one time while leaving the remainder free. She then carefully and slowly pulls the flatiron through to the ends, releases the hair, wraps it around her finger, and lets it fall into a perfectly bouncy ringlet. Once the entire head is done, she combs it through with her fingers for natural-looking volume. Then, boom: instant Michelle Obama inauguration hair.

Ready to get a gorgeous, politician-level hairdo? Snag this flatiron and get to curling.

