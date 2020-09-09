Michelle Obama's Viral "Vote" Necklace Is Back In Stock

As Election Day approaches, designers and celebrities are dropping everything from T-shirts and tote bags to pins, socks, and jewelry to remind everyone to get out and vote. Realizing the power of a little graphic merch, Michelle Obama's own organization When We All Vote just released its first-ever voting-themed merch collection, "Vote 4Ever," which launches today, Sept. 9.

Designed to be "wearable, functional and cherished well past this current election cycle," according to a statement from the brand, the size-inclusive collection is full of T-shirts, bike shorts, and — yes — the ByChari "vote" necklace that went viral after Obama wore it during her Democratic National Convention speech. The nonpartisan line is meant to encourage everyone to make their vote count, regardless of whom they might choose as their candidate: The merch website includes a link to register to vote if you haven't yet done so, and each product includes a QR code also directing shoppers to a voter registration site.

Every piece is sustainable, gender neutral, and designed either by a small, Black-owned, or female-owned business. Other items include on-trend tie-dye sets, cropped tees, candles, mugs, masks, and vegan lip products. You can shop the full collection here.

Are you ready for Election Day? Start by registering to vote and making a plan for Nov. 3.