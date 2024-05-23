Celebrity Style
Miley Cyrus' Corporate Sleaze Look Is Peak Quiet Luxury
It’s also a low-key Hannah Montana throwback.
Miley Cyrus has undergone many style transformations over her career, from her glitzy Hannah Montana costumes to her naked Bangerz looks. Of course, let’s not forget her extravagant get-ups at the 2024 Grammys, where she won two awards and gave a show-stopping performance of “Flowers.” However, her recent wardrobe choices have perhaps been her quietest yet.
For her upcoming appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the singer embraces quiet luxury while also making fans feel nostalgic. While her business look serves corporate sleaze, her hair and makeup could easily make fans mistake her for her Hannah Montana character Miley Stewart.
Cyrus’ Corporate Sleaze Look
For her interview with Letterman, Cyrus donned a two-piece business suit, pairing a formal two-button gray blazer with a matching short pleated skirt. She left her jacket unbuttoned to show off her tan tank top and a thin Gucci belt.
While Cyrus’ outfit is a corporate worker’s dream, her simple makeup and long brunette hair instantly take fans back to her 2010 Disney Channel days.
She completed the look with business-minded footwear, wearing black Gucci slingback kitten heels with chains emblazoned on the heels.
Cyrus’ Quiet Luxury Looks
Lately, Cyrus has been proving that she’s equally adept at pulling off both high-glam looks and low-key style. In April, she was spotted out with her mom, Tish, rocking a simple grey sweatshirt and beige straight-legged pants, complete with black flats and a matching leather shoulder bag.
Even some of her Grammys looks channeled quiet luxury. While she performed in a bedazzled Bob Mackie costume and walked the red carpet in a gold naked dress from Maison Margiela, Cyrus opted to wear a black jumpsuit and a shimmering burgundy Gucci gown to accept her awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.”
Whether she’s going naked or embracing quiet luxury, Cyrus is clearly embracing high fashion.