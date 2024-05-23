Miley Cyrus has undergone many style transformations over her career, from her glitzy Hannah Montana costumes to her naked Bangerz looks. Of course, let’s not forget her extravagant get-ups at the 2024 Grammys, where she won two awards and gave a show-stopping performance of “Flowers.” However, her recent wardrobe choices have perhaps been her quietest yet.

For her upcoming appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the singer embraces quiet luxury while also making fans feel nostalgic. While her business look serves corporate sleaze, her hair and makeup could easily make fans mistake her for her Hannah Montana character Miley Stewart.

Cyrus’ Corporate Sleaze Look

For her interview with Letterman, Cyrus donned a two-piece business suit, pairing a formal two-button gray blazer with a matching short pleated skirt. She left her jacket unbuttoned to show off her tan tank top and a thin Gucci belt.

Miley Cyrus on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Terence Patrick / Netflix

While Cyrus’ outfit is a corporate worker’s dream, her simple makeup and long brunette hair instantly take fans back to her 2010 Disney Channel days.

She completed the look with business-minded footwear, wearing black Gucci slingback kitten heels with chains emblazoned on the heels.

Miley Cyrus on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Terence Patrick / Netflix

Cyrus’ Quiet Luxury Looks

Lately, Cyrus has been proving that she’s equally adept at pulling off both high-glam looks and low-key style. In April, she was spotted out with her mom, Tish, rocking a simple grey sweatshirt and beige straight-legged pants, complete with black flats and a matching leather shoulder bag.

Even some of her Grammys looks channeled quiet luxury. While she performed in a bedazzled Bob Mackie costume and walked the red carpet in a gold naked dress from Maison Margiela, Cyrus opted to wear a black jumpsuit and a shimmering burgundy Gucci gown to accept her awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.”

Miley Cyrus accepts the Record Of The Year award for "Flowers" during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Whether she’s going naked or embracing quiet luxury, Cyrus is clearly embracing high fashion.