This year, the Grammy Awards are all about girl power. The run of show for the 66th annual ceremony features performances from superstars like SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa — and going into the night, SZA led the pack with nine nominations, followed by Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers with seven nods each.

But that’s not all: Only one male nominee, Jon Batiste, is up for Record of the Year and the Album of the Year. Aside from him, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Rodrigo, boygenius, and SZA are also nominated in both categories; and Eilish and Monét round out the Record of the Year contenders, while Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monáe complete the Album nominees.

Keeping up with recent tradition, Trevor Noah hosted the 2024 ceremony.

Ahead, the most viral moments and fan reactions from the show.

Tracy Chapman Returns To The Stage

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 4, 2024. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Legendary singer Tracy Chapman returned to the stage for the first time in almost four years to perform “Fast Car” with Luke Combs, whose country-fied cover of her 1988 hit was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. Of course, Taylor Swift couldn’t get enough, getting on her feet for the entire number.

Taylor Swift at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 4, 2024. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

X (formerly Twitter) hailed Chapman’s return, with one fan writing, “Seeing Tracy Chapman sing on live tv in 2024 feels so surreal, like I’m mezmorized in this moment.” One user called it “one of the coolest Grammy moments I’ve seen in a long time,” while another praised Combs for “helping give [Chapman] her flowers like she DESERVES.”

Naturally, Swifties also loved Swift’s reaction to the performance, with one fan writing, “Taylor Swift is so relatable, I too would be incapable of sitting down quietly while TRACY CHAPMAN IS SINGING FAST CAR.” Another fan said the moment was “everything good in this world.”

Jay-Z Calling Everyone Out

Jay-Z accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

During the show, Jay-Z was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. And he decided to use his acceptance speech to call everyone out, including the Grammys itself for never awarding Album of the Year to his wife Beyoncé, despite her being the most-awarded Grammy winner of all time.

More to come...