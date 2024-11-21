Miley Cyrus has traded in her racy ensembles, country roots, and Endless Summer Vacation attire for uncompromising high fashion. The singer has always been a chameleon, adopting new aesthetics. With her love of couture and quiet luxury looks as of late, she’s entered a striking new era, and the fashion world has taken note.

On Nov. 20, Cyrus graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s Art Issue, where she teased her 2025 visual album, currently titled Something Beautiful. However, her outfit turned heads and is arguably worthy of a place in a Met Gala exhibit.

Miley’s Feathery Bodysuit

True to the issue’s theme, Cyrus looked like a piece of artwork on the cover. She wore a striking, sculptural bodysuit from Dior Haute Couture with a halter neck and high-cut hem. The garment was made entirely of small golden feathers, which gradually bloomed down the corseted bodice.

Cyrus also embraced the pantsless trend, even forgetting to wear shoes and allowing her bodysuit to shine like a true work of art. Her look was complete with slicked-back wet hair and a dash of pink eyeshadow for extra drama.

Harper's Bazaar

Miley’s Shearling Coat

In an alternate Harper’s cover, Cyrus wore another daring and artful piece of couture. She wore a Valentino shearling coat, which is so lush that it covers everything she may or may not be wearing. This time around, she accessorized with just a singular silver crawler earring.

Harper's Bazaar

Miley’s High-Fashion Looks

Cyrus is in her high-fashion era at the moment, and if her Harper’s Bazaar covers didn’t prove it, her looks in the past year say enough.

Gracing the cover of W Magazine in June, the star sported a full Gucci look, including an emerald green button-up blouse tucked into matching short shorts, complete with an underwear-like white band. She completed her look with bedazzled slingback heels, showing how to spice up an office look.

Alasdair McLellan / W Magazine

She continued the corporate-sleaze looks at the D23 Expo, where she became the youngest honoree of the Disney Legend award. She donned a black power suit with flared trousers, padded shoulders, and arm cuffs on her jacket sleeve. But naturally, she added some spice by going braless, giving her suit a plunging neckline.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Company

By balancing high fashion and quiet luxury with naked dressing, Cyrus now has... the best of both worlds.