Miley Cyrus has been in the spotlight since she was a child and over the years audiences have watched her switch in and out of sartorial phases. Thus far, she’s had a whimsical Disney Channel phase, an eclectic bodysuit era, and a glam-rock moment, among others. But her most recent era is an unexpected combination of two polar opposites: professional and risqué.

The first instance of this happened on May 23, when Cyrus wore a micro mini skirt suit for an appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix series. While suiting is a CEO-approved office staple, the look is a major contrast to Cyrus’ daring style.

Weeks later, on Monday, June 3, Cyrus graced the cover of W Magazine’s Pop Issue in yet another workwear-inspired ’fit, further underscoring her fashion transformation.

Miley’s Cheeky W Magazine Cover

In her cover story, titled “Miley Cyrus Finally Gets Her ‘Flowers,’” the singer discusses getting love faxes from Dolly Parton, working out in high heels, and becoming close friends with Gucci’s Sabato de Sarno. Naturally, for the cover, photographed by Alasdair McLellan, the singer wore a full Gucci look.

Channeling her new “corporate sleaze” aesthetic, she wore a classic button-up in a deep emerald green. Unfastened down to her décolletage, the sophisticated staple evoked the “quiet luxury” aesthetic.

Despite her office-appropriate top, Cyrus’ bottoms were practically underwear. She tucked her shirt into the shortest booty shorts in a matching shade of green, highlighting the contrasting white Gucci logo waistband. She accessorized with bedazzled slingbacks — also from Gucci — and wore hoop earrings from Tiffany & Co.

Her Edgy Bodysuit

The other looks in Cyrus’ cover story also evoked a polished boardroom style. Think: Chanel skirt sets and three-piece suits. Her most notable, however, was a sheer bodysuit more akin to lingerie.

A far cry from her infamous sparkly teddy bear bodysuit from the 2013 VMAs, this iteration was utterly grown-up. She wore a see-through mesh piece from Saint Laurent with cut-outs down the neckline. She tucked it into leather skirt cinched with a belt (also from Saint Laurent).

A style star, through and through.