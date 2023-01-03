Celebrity Beauty
She’s the ultimate beauty chameleon.
Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images/ NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus has done it all — at least hair-wise. From long waves in her Disney days to a shorter blonde style at her New Year’s Eve special, the singer has tried a wide range of colors and cuts — and rocked every single one. Take a look back and see some of her best hair moments.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
As the reigning pop princess of Disney, the “Hannah Montana” star wore her brunette hair long with luscious curls.