Miley Cyrus' Best Hair Moments From 2006-2023

She’s the ultimate beauty chameleon.

For her second “Miley Cyrus New Year’s Eve Party” in December 2022, Cyrus wore her hair down and lon...
NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images/ NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has done it all — at least hair-wise. From long waves in her Disney days to a shorter blonde style at her New Year’s Eve special, the singer has tried a wide range of colors and cuts — and rocked every single one. Take a look back and see some of her best hair moments.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

2006

As the reigning pop princess of Disney, the “Hannah Montana” star wore her brunette hair long with luscious curls.

