If there’s one thing Miley Cyrus is going to do, it’s give a memorable live performance — from effortlessly handling that New Year’s wardrobe malfunction (and singing right through it) to playing along with fans poking fun at her JoBro ex from stage. And her vocals? They’re on another level. So the fact that Cyrus is about to drop her very first live album is, of course, pretty exciting.

The singer first announced Attention: Miley Cyrus Live during Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday, March 26, iHeart reports, before filling in the rest of the world on Instagram the following day. “This isn’t just MY live album this is OUR album,” she wrote in the post. “My fans & I collaborated on this set list! I asked YOU what you wanted to hear & I put together a show trying to fulfill as many requests as possible!” As you’ll see in the track list below, there are, indeed, plenty of fan-favorite songs on the album — including “The Climb” and “7 Things” — in addition to new songs “You” and “Attention.”

“I love you so much,” Cyrus continued. “Thank you for all of your loyalty and support over the last 16 years! This record is the least I can do to try and show my appreciation for your dedication! We’re in this together forever!”

Ahead, here are all the details you should know about Cyrus’ new live album.

Attention Release Date

You don’t need to wait long for Cyrus’ live album to drop — the release date for Attention is April 1. Unless this is some elaborate April Fools’ joke cooked up by the star, we’ll all be listening to her newest album soon.

Attention Track List

If you’ve been bopping along to Cyrus’ music since her Hannah Montana days, you’re in luck — because there are some nostalgic favorites from that era on the album’s track list, such as “See You Again” and the aforementioned “7 Things” and “The Climb.” The full list of songs is as follows:

“Attention” “We Can’t Stop” / “Where Is My Mind?” “Plastic Hearts” “Heart of Glass” “4x4” “Bangerz” “Do It” “23” “Never Be Me” “Maybe” “7 Things” “Bang Bang” x “See You Again” “Jolene” “High” “You” “Like a Prayer” “Edge of Midnight” “The Climb” “Wrecking Ball” x “Nothing Compares 2 U” “Party in the U.S.A.”

Get ready for April 1 — it’s going to be a big day for Smilers.