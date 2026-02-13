The worst of winter should be over soon, but spring still feels like an eternity away. While the sub-freezing temperatures rage on, it’s easy to get lost in fantasies about warm-weather fashion. The bright colors, the light and airy fabrics, the micro minis. Apparently, Millie Bobby Brown is in the same boat, embracing all the spring vibes in an elevated athleisure ‘fit for her latest Florence by Mills drop.

On Feb. 12, the actress shared pics from a tenniscore photoshoot for her label’s newest color: citrine. In the snaps, Brown modeled the brand’s newest pieces, and she added a controversial twist to these sporty co-ords.

Millie’s Bra & Mini Skirt Set

On Feb. 12, Brown took to Instagram to announce the launch of her new wasabi-hued collection — a shade that is perfect for Challengers fans. Plus, it’s shaping up to be one of the trendiest colors of 2026.

“Now serving my newest shade… citrine,” she wrote in the caption of her tennis court-themed photoshoot, where she modeled a set of yellow-green co-ords. Brown wore the Softie Cotton Triangle Bralette ($24.95), paired with the elastic-waist, Cozy Crush Mini Skirt ($44.95). She wore the matching Cozy Crush Zip Hoodie ($59.95), left open to reveal her bra. A pair of off-white rectangular sunnies finished off the ‘fit.

In the pic, she posed by a lemonade stand, with a tennis ball ice cream cone in hand, bringing major country club vibes.

Her Controversial Shoe Choice

Tennis shoes would have been the practical, on-theme pick for footwear. Instead, Brown added a surprising touch to her athleisure ‘fit. She chose a pair of white pointed-toe high heels, paired with slouchy leg warmers.

Brown wore the leg warmers on top of the shoe, mimicking the controversial ‘80s-era socks-and-heels look that saw an unexpected revival this winter.

Game, set, match: Brown is already smashing the summer style game.