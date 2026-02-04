After a decade spent filming Stranger Things and a packed press tour to promote the show’s final season, Millie Bobby Brown can finally take a breather. The 21-year-old actress, who recently became a mom, is taking a well-deserved break before she returns to the press circuit when Enola Holmes 3 comes out later this year.

Brown’s definition of R&R, however, might be a bit different than the average person’s. She’s been working since she was 11-years-old, after all. Between her acting projects, Brown spends her time building her brand, Florence by Mills. In a Feb. 3 Instagram, she helped announce a limited-time clothing drop with a pantless photoshoot.

Millie’s Comfy ‘Fit

Valentine’s Day is coming soon, and while Brown herself has a forever Valentine in her husband Jake Bongiovi, her newest collection is all about self-love. On Feb. 3, the label announced the “I Love Moi” collection, which is only available for 24 hours. For the occasion, the actress herself modeled the drop’s wares.

For the cozy photoshoot, Brown wore a gray crewneck from the collection, featuring the phrase “I Love Moi” — the “love” was stylized as a heart made of two cherries. She bared her legs beneath the sweatshirt, pairing the pantless look with peep-toe red heels and a matching ruffled eye mask.

While Brown appeared to forego bottoms in her photoshoot, she set the record straight in an Instagram Reel. “Don’t worry folks! Daily Mail, calm down!” she joked. “I have the Softie Seamless on.”

Brown lifted up her oversized crewneck to reveal a pair of black micro shorts from Florence underneath. The ribbed boy shorts are perfect for lounging around, according to the founder. “I love these, these are so comfortable,” she said. “I would honestly where this to bed.”

A Cherry On Top

The clock is ticking on the “I Love Moi” collection, but Florence has more cherry-themed looks for those who miss the extra-special drop, including a cute and cropped matching set.

Brown modeled the comfy co-ords in a glamorous photoshoot. She wore the pastel pink baby tee with matching fold-over pants. A pair of pink feathered pumps elevated the lounge look.

Courtesy of Florence by Mills

Even during her off-season, Brown is keeping her fans fed.