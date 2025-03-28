These past few seasons have given a lot of fashion whiplash — in the best possible way. Between the tug and pull of quiet versus loud luxury, style savants have been empowered to try a slew of polar opposite trends. Summer 2025, however, will be a time of calm equilibrium.

Instead of cosplaying as certain characters (e.g., a mob wife, CEO, or a fairy tale heroine), the sunny season will mark a return to basics — most of them you likely already have in your closet. The main difference? They’re elevated.

Tank tops, for example, were plucked from mall-hopping, middle school staples and turned into pricey, designer pieces. (See: the $1,050 Prada and $450 Loewe styles worn by Kaia Gerber and Kylie Jenner, respectively.) Another piece formerly reserved for lazy, laid-back outings is the shirt dress. Thanks to runways and the likes of Bella Hadid, the collared style is seen in a fresh new light, with luxe styling potential.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest trends of the 2010s is also making a comeback: peep-toe shoes. If you’ve experienced the toe-flaunting style the first time around, it’s time to dust them off. Though they were deemed “cheugy” for a good decade, they’re officially cool again (sorry, Gen Zers). Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Heidi Klum has been spotted wearing the style in recent months. No matter the color, strap, or height, all peep-toe iterations are welcome.

These are a but few of many trends that will be dominating streets, parties, and more this summer. Read on for a closer look at the chic season ahead.

Summer 2025 Fashion Trends

Bustle; Getty Images, Wales Bonner

The trusty ol’ tank top has been a staple in everyone’s closets since middle school, but the latest iteration is nowhere near the tweeny-bopper styling of yore. Since Prada’s triangle logo-clad A-shirt went viral in 2022, the sleeveless top has been rendered in a new high-fashion light.

Spring/Summer 2025 runways elevated the epitome of casual wear. Gucci paired a white tank with belted trousers, while Hermès went for a sleek monochromatic chocolate brown look. A pristine white tank is timeless, even if you pair it with a printed maxi skirt à la Zendaya or luxe oversized pants à la J.Lo. You can also lean into more colorful options (like a striped lime green option, perhaps?) and tuck it into tailored pants to take the tank from beach to office.

Bustle; Getty Images, Brandon Blackwood

Balletcore is the aesthetic that keeps on giving. After years of ballet flat permutations, embodying a dainty ballerina is the trend’s latest style iteration. And for those who don’t want to commit to tutus, ribbons, and other dancer-adjacent elements, the easiest way into the trend is donning a soft pastel pink.

On the celeb front, Ariana Grande has led the powdery pink charge, especially after nabbing the role of G(a)linda in Wicked, but celebs like Lupita Nyong’o are also big fans of the demure shade. Pieces don’t need to be dainty either — oversized shorts, a daring bra top, or a boxy bag can carry the ballet touch.

Bustle; Getty Images, Bode

Like the tank, shirt dresses are likely tucked in the recesses of your wardrobe, reserved for lazy beach days or errand runs. Well, no longer. The simple item has been given the sartorial Midas touch by runways like Proenza Schouler, elevating it for more posh outings.

Anne Hathaway gave it the biggest makeover when she wore the now-viral Gap shirt dress to a Bulgari event last May. If you don’t plan on pairing the item with precious gemstones to a black-tie event, consider wearing one with knee-high boots like Bella Hadid or with a stylish bandana and a set of shades like Mikey Madison. Whether it’s more corporate-leaning with a pinstripe print, or more White Lotus-esque in a busy resort-friendly pattern, these aren’t the drab dresses you used to know.

Bustle; Getty Images, Mytheresa

One of the most maximalist trends on this list is the exaggerated collar — and it’s also the one most designers agree on for summer. Chanel, Ferragamo, Valentino, Schiaparelli, and McQueen, among others, all sent various takes on the neck accents.

More wearable options include outerwear with oversized or fuzzy lapels, high-neck ruffles, or severe pointy collars. Emma D’Arcy, for example, piled on the drama on the red carpet with a sculptural collared jacket, while Sabrina Carpenter went for a fuzzy leopard print blazer for extra oomph.

Bustle; Getty Images, Abercrombie

The ’60s are back, with a modern update, of course. Mod dresses have woven in and out of the fashion zeitgeist for decades, but the leg-baring style Twiggy used to wear is now imbued with decadence. New iterations of the quasi-boxy, tent silhouette now come in unexpected colors, prints, fabrics, and accoutrements. Think: beribboned dresses at Coach, belted ones at Patou, and knits at Lacoste.

Celebs got a similar yassified memo. Selena Gomez rocked hers with 3D floral appliqués while Daisy Edgar-Jones went the bedazzled route.

Bustle; Getty Images, Cider

The barrel-leg denim silhouette has caused a divide between the style cognoscenti, and likely will continue to do so with its summery sister trend: the genie pant. It features the same curved-then-tapered shape, but the latest look — seen on the likes of Tyla and Cynthia Erivo — is much, much more billowy. Alaïa, Andreadamo, and Chloé sent several airy pants down their catwalks.

Wring the statement-making potential of the trend by leaning into the whimsy in bold, fun hues. For a more toned-down take, a monochromatic ensemble is your best bet. If you really can’t commit to the Princess Jasmine-esque style, here’s a cheat: Wear a similarly shaped dress, as seen on the runways of Ferragamo and Giorgio Armani. None will be the wiser.

Bustle; Getty Images, Nordstrom

The 2010s revival is going strong with the return of the peep-toe, especially when backed by the cadre of style stars like Heidi Klum, J.Lo, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Perhaps driven by fashion’s obsession with showing off one’s digits (see: toe ring shoes and the “naked shoe” craze), designers like Dries van Noten and Chloé have also started releasing more toe-forward styles. Whether you’re more comfortable with a kitten-heeled slingback, an understated mule, or a vertiginous crimson pair, there are several styles to choose from.

Bustle; Getty Images, Backgrid, Coach

Style savants haven’t seen backpacks in a hot minute — likely since they graced their elementary school’s halls. But if the stars (hey, Jisoo and Lana Del Rey) and the Spring/Summer 2025 runway season (hello, Miu Miu and Chanel) are any indications, the preppy purse style is en vogue.

Unlike bulky, laptop-friendly styles, these new spinal accessories are smaller, more playful, and come in various shapes and materials. Some favorites for summer include a pillowy style crafted in denim and a cutesy heart-shaped leather option. And though it doesn’t need saying, here’s a reminder that backpacks are hands-free. What a bonus.