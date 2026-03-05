Millie Bobby Brown is many things: an actress, an entrepreneur, and a style icon, to name a few. Since entering the spotlight at 12-years-old, Brown has grown into quite the fashion maven, whether she’s rocking designer looks on the red carpet or creating her own clothing brand, Florence by Mills.

As a style savant, Brown knows some fashion rules are worth breaking. Turns out, outfit repeating — the faux pas immortalized in The Lizzie McGuire Movie — isn’t really that bad. On Instagram, Brown wore the same Florence by Mills’ crop top and denim hot pants in two separate posts.

Millie’s Crop Top & Hot Pants

Brown is always down to share the latest Florence launches on Instagram. In a March 5 Reel, the Stranger Things actress tried out the brand’s Stay Plush Lip Oil while rocking two closet staples from the brand.

She paired the Florence Softie Seamless Bralette — a bright red bra top with a square neckline and ribbed detailing — with the brand’s Cheeky Low-Rise Denim Shorts, pulled up for a high-waisted effect. A pair of large silver hoop earrings finished off the casual ‘fit.

Millie Bobby Brown, Outfit Repeater

Brown knows a good outfit combo when she sees it. She wore the same ‘fit — down to the accessories — back in February.

Brown’s bra (this time, in a pale pink), mini shorts, and silver hoops made their first joint appearance on Florence’s Instagram on Feb. 13. Brown sported the ‘fit while sharing some of her top picks from the brand’s beauty line.

The bralette appears to be a fave of Brown’s. She wore the same top for a third time in her own Feb. 13 Instagram, showing off her balloon-filled preparations for Galentine’s Day. In the post, she ditched the jean shorts, opting for a pair of Florence’s comfy Ribbed Foldover Pants, which feature a cherry detail on the upper thigh.

Here’s to all the outfit repeaters (and outfit rememberers).