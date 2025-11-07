After a three-year wait, the moment Stranger Things fans have been waiting for is finally here: Millie Bobby Brown’s press tour.

When the actor first graced the Netflix hit show as experiment Eleven (born Jane Ives), Brown was, coincidentally, 11 years old. She’s since grown up to find her footing as one of the most formidable actors of her generation and an up-and-coming style star.

On the regular, Brown prefers more casual ensembles. Her retail brand, Florence by Mills, which she frequently wears, is rife with affordable basics. She’s an endorser of UGG, a brand vying for the title of coziest shoe on Earth. She’s even worn jeans on the red carpet.

Fittingly, she traded her usual low-key leanings for the premiere of her supernatural show’s fifth and final season, held on Thursday, Nov. 6, in Los Angeles. Instead, she commemorated the momentous occasion in a dramatic, textured gown. You can call it her fashion Upside Down.

Millie’s Feather & Lace Dress

It’s still a couple of weeks ’til Stranger Things’ Nov. 26 release date, but the cast started giving fans a taste of the show’s spooky vibes. Brown’s custom Rodarte dress, for example, wasn’t just her typical style inverse, it also channeled the Vecna-dominated alternate reality.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Brown wore a see-through, undies-baring lace gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and bustier bodice. The skirt, meanwhile, was built with a dramatic A-line silhouette that billowed into a short train.

The dress also featured a trim of ruffled tulle and skinny feathers along her neckline and her hips, giving her silhouette an exaggerated hourglass shape.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Did the webby lace fabrication and plumes jutting out of her dress intentionally nod to the Upside Down’s (and carpet backdrop’s) black vines? Unclear. But it expertly evoked the same spooky mood, regardless.

She completed the look with long sparkly earrings, massive rings, and a sleek bun with curled tendrils framing her face.

A Second Look

The same night, Brown changed into a burgundy set that matched her new reddish hair color. She wore a strapless corset top with a beige crochet trim and a matching itty-bitty miniskirt. She was accompanied by her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who coordinated in a red velvet suit.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Red and black looks? That’s the Stranger Things logo’s color palette. Coincidence? I think not.