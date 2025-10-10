Millie Bobby Brown Modeled Her Underwear Line In Spicy Selfies

Millie Bobby Brown is in her working mom era. The actress and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, announced back in August that they welcomed their first child over the summer, adopting a baby girl. Now, just a few months later, Brown is gearing up for the release of the final season of Stranger Things (the first volume drops on Nov. 6). The project is years in the making — Brown, now 21, was only 12 years old when Season 1 premiered in 2016 — and with nearly a decade of hard work under her belt, and a baby at home, Brown is rightfully embracing relaxed, comfy style.

Brown launched her cosmetics brand, Florence by Mills, in 2019, and since then, she’s expanded it to include perfume, coffee, and even her own clothing line, including laid-back athleisure and cozy loungewear. Brown recently modeled a relaxed ‘fit from the label, showing off her undies in a cheeky pic.

Millie’s Super Soft Undies

Any good business owner embraces their own product, and Brown is no exception. In an Oct. 9 Instagram story, the actress posed in comfy co-ords from her label.

In her story, Brown wore the Softie Seamless Long Sleeve Top ($34.95), a fitted white crew neck shirt that cropped at her waist, showing off her navel. She paired it with the Softie Seamless Shortie (12.95), a boxer-briefs style pair of micro mini shorts, in the same pale shade. The Florence by Mills logo was centered just below the waistband.

She coupled her set with a pair of small, oval sunnies.

More Cozy Co-Ords

Florence by Mills has proven its success over the years — the label routinely sells out of its most popular sets. In a Sept. 18 Instagram Reel, Brown modeled one of the looks flying off the shelves, as she announced a restock.

In the video, she wore the Barre Cropped Cable Sweater ($49.95), a magenta knit top cropped at her ribs. She paired it with the Barre Foldover Wide Leg Pant ($49.95). The low-waisted lounge pants fit snugly around her legs, flaring out below the knee, and featured a ribbed foldover waistband.

Cute, casual, and cozy AF.