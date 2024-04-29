Millie Bobby Brown is a water baby at heart. She loves the beach so much that her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, actually proposed to her underwater. As such, the Stranger Things star has perfected the art of the beachside slay — and has the bikini collection to prove it.

Thus far, she’s flaunted coquette-inspired two-pieces and bikinis covered in ’80s-era florals. While on holiday last Friday, the actor added another noteworthy swimsuit to her sartorial vacation medley, in the form of a stringy watercolor set.

Millie’s Watercolor Bikini

Year in and year out, triangle bikinis are a classic, no-fuss swim style. Brown’s take on the silhouette, however, was far from drab. She wore the silhouette in hot pink with abstract strokes of watercolor: tans, browns, and purples. It was an unexpected color combo that totally worked.

She styled the bikini to perfection, layering on high-waist denim shorts from her newly-launched label, Florence By Mills Fashion. To protect herself from harsh UV rays — and add an undeniable dash of cool — Brown wore mirrored shield sunglasses and accessorized with hoop earrings, a bubble initial necklace, and a simple pearl necklace, for a coquettecore element.

For those so inclined, her exact shorts are available to shop for $55.

More Summer Inspo, This Way

As a Pisces, the actor often embraces tenets of her water-based astrological sign. In recent months, she’s posed on several idyllic beaches wearing stylish swimwear of all kinds. In January, for example, she stood barefoot in powdery sand wearing a blue bikini with a whimsical red and white print. She pulled up the cheeky bikini bottoms for an ’80s high-cut effect.

A month before, Brown posed in front of lush greenery decked in a floral bikini to match. Deviating from her love of triangle styles, she wore a bra top with thick straps and an exaggerated inverted underwire. She completed the look with a belly chain and a Y2K-esque butterfly clip — both made entirely out of white beads.

If there’s one thing she’s gonna do, it’s slay at the beach.