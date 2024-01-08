January has barely begun, but the biggest style savants are presently in their summer girl eras. Thus far, the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Millie Bobby Brown have eschewed colder temps for beachy locales. Brown, in particular, enjoyed a cheeky island romp to ring in the new year.

On Christmas, the Stranger Things star celebrated the holidays at an idyllic beach in a bikini covered in retro florals. And on Sunday, her bikini streak continued — this time, with a teeny thong version.

Millie’s Cheeky Two-Piece

Surrounded by lush greenery, Brown posed barefoot (and barefaced) on the sand. Her choice of resort wear completely stood out against the foliage: a printed blue set with a smattering of hues.

Brown leaned into a classic silhouette, rocking the triangle bikini style beloved by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Instead of going traditional and timeless, however, Brown infused a playful touch with a red and white print.

Her navy bikini bottoms were crafted from the same whimsical pattern and boasted a decidedly cheeky cut. To add to the high-leg effect, Brown pulled the sides of her bottoms up past her hips — a styling technique she’s gravitated toward in the past.

ICYMI: Peep Her Bow Necklace

Brown’s crimson necklace was accented with ultimate symbol of coquettecore: a bow. If you needed a sign to incorporate TikTok’s biggest trend into your wardrobe, let Brown be your guidepost.

Millie’s Bikini Streak

It’s not the first time she rocked a playful two-piece in recent weeks, nor is it the only time she added cutesy touches. On Dec. 26, the Enola Holmes actor wore a floral printed swim set and added nostalgic Y2K-era butterfly clips to match.

She’s the beach style blueprint.