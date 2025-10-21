The generational divide between Gen Z and millennials’ tastes is remarkably wide. They can’t seem to agree on which fashion trends are “cheugy” and which ones need to be kept in the vaults; they take up arms about side parts versus center parts, and even their texting habits and vernacular are wildly different. But Millie Bobby Brown — who’s a Gen Zer born in ’04 — is clearly pro-millennial. At least, her music tastes are.

Last week, the Stranger Things star posted a ’fit check photo dump, and her caption was straight out of the clubs circa 2008, as it nodded to Flo Rida’s “Low” featuring T-Pain. And what she was referencing? Boots with the fur, of course.

Millie’s Skin-Baring Number

The Florence by Mills founder wore nondescript black co-ords. For her top, she wore a cropped long-sleeved knit with a foldover off-the-shoulder detail. If the neckline looks familiar, that’s because it’s another millennial favorite that dominated fashion girls’ wardrobes in the early aughts, purchased from the likes of Forever 21, Wet Seal, or Charlotte Russe. Even Regina George rocked one in the OG Mean Girls.

For a coordinated look, Brown paired the midriff-forward top with matching knitted shorts so tiny that they almost gave off a pantless vibe. Almost.

The Main Attraction

The real star of her ‘fit was the one she mentioned in her Flo Rida-inspired caption. Writing, “the whole club was looking at herrrr,” Brown was clearly referencing her “boots with the fur,” the same style of footwear “shawty” with the “Apple Bottom Jeans” wore.

Hers was a leopard print, over-the-knee iteration from Crocs, out on Oct. 23. (T-Pain also partnered with the shoe brand for this drop, so the lyric makes extra sense.) Called the Classic Unfurgettable Leopard Knee High Boot, it was crafted in fuzzy vegan fur with straps that were accented by various Jibbitz charms, Crocs’ signature bling. Hers featured various hearts, lips, lowers, and chains, among other accouterments. Crocs fans know that most of the label’s offerings can be personalized, and this shoe is no different.

She Wore It Again

The actor wore the same statement boots with a second ensemble. Going for a cozy vibe to match her footwear, she wore a hoodie and matching sweatshorts in a bright baby blue. She further accessorized with black elements, including an edgy bag and sunglasses.

Slay the boots down.