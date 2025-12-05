Millie Bobby Brown Wore Every Millennial's Favorite Pants

Even if you haven’t caught up on Volume 1 of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, you’ve probably come across photos of Eleven’s outfit, which is a gray sweat set styled with teeny red shorts over her pants. The chaotic double-bottom situation set TikTok ablaze with divisive reactions and theories, which some correctly guessed was a nod to Josh Brolin’s The Goonies character. The affinity for athleisure sets, however, isn’t exclusive to Eleven; Millie Bobby Brown shares it, too, though her tastes are less ’80s and more Y2K chic.

Millie’s Baby Tee

Like fellow celebpreneurs Kylie Jenner and Elsa Hosk, it’s become tradition for Brown to front her own ready-to-wear campaigns. Last month, for instance, she channeled naughty Santa for her label Florence by Mills’ holiday collection and made headlines in her spicy red co-ords.

On Thursday, Dec. 4, Brown wore a second drop, Ma Chérie, which included comfy lounge sets awash in hearts and cherry prints.

In the photos, Brown wore a cropped ribbed baby tee, replete with cap sleeves that dominated the early aughts. Retailing at $29.95, it featured another Y2K throwback detail thanks to the little double-cherry bow graphic.

Courtesy of Florence by Mills

Her Fold-Over Yoga Pants

Seemingly plucked from a time capsule, she paired it with another millennial staple: yoga pants.

Back in the day, wearing yoga pants — especially bootcut ones — was the arbiter of cool. School hallways were rife with students wearing the stretchy bottoms from their cult-followed brand of choice. Some of those also featured foldover waistbands, which were particulary useful when you wanted to play with the rise of your pants. The more daring dressers wore theirs low, thongs out whale tail-style, while others kept theirs folded a little higher for a more mid-rise effect.

Brown, as you’d expect, is an adventurous dresser, so her pants ($49.95) sat low. Like bottoms of yore, this style also featured a foldover band and a quasi-flare cut, plus a teeny cherry print to match her top.

Courtesy of Florence by Mills

She completed the look with multiples strands of pearls, one looped around her waist akin to a belt, and the other around her neck. For a final touch, she slid her feet into fuzzy peep-toe heels. ICYWW, both the top and bottoms are available to shop on site.