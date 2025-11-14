Year after year, Santa Claus’ herculean task is to be the arbiter of who was naughty and who was nice. But what if Santa was the naughty one? That appears to be what Millie Bobby Brown asked when she reimagined the gift-bearing icon’s uniform in her new ads for Florence By Mills.

Millie’s Spicy Santa Look

Brown, who’s currently in the middle of a chic press tour for Stranger Things’ fifth and final season, managed to squeeze a holiday-themed photo shoot for her ready-to-wear brand into her busy schedule. Unlike her red carpet numbers, which are all decadent couture gowns, she switched it up for something far more casual and festive.

Modeling loungewear, the Enola Holmes star shared a photo dump on Thursday, Nov. 13, where she wore a stretchy, cropped baby tee ($25) in a vivid Santa red hue. It featured a ribbed knit fabrication and a simple crew neck. For a coordinated moment, she paired it with matching ribbed knit boxers ($13).

Fully embracing the Saint Nick motif, Brown wore a thick black belt around her waist with a massive, rectangular buckle. (For all you fans of the pantless look, take note. A statement belt on undies is a pro styling hack.)

Both the top and bottom are available to purchase in a generous selection of colors.

She added more accessories typically seen on the famed bearded man, including a fur-lined Santa hat with an exaggeratedly long tip and matching gloves. Brown even managed to find similarly fur-trimmed black leather boots, albeit in a pointed-toe silhouette with heels and hardware details.

From Boxers To Corsets

That same day, Brown continued her Stranger Things press circuit and headed to London for the show’s UK premiere. In keeping with her other appearances, where she wore spicy Upside Down-coded black gowns, her latest red-carpet romp also included a webby LBD. Designed by Ashi Studio, the strapless number featured a corset-style top with exaggerated hips and a dramatic tulle train that was so sheer, it exposed her lingerie.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Sleighs.