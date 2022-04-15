There are very few products that I refuse to spend a pretty penny on, opting for drugstore finds that are just as good (if not better) than their luxury counterparts — namely, mascara and false lashes ... and thanks to Monday Haircare, I can now add shampoo and conditioner to that same short list.

MONDAY Haircare is a luxury brand with a drugstore price point that’s taking the beauty space by storm. Dreamed up by New Zealand-born entrepreneur, Jaimee Lupton, the Monday formulas are impossibly dreamy, are made with clean ingredients, are housed in 100% recyclable (and totally adorable) pink bottles sans any sticky plastic labels, and most importantly — the deeply nourishing formulas actually work.

If you find that you’re in need of a new wash routine that truly spoils your strands (be them straight, wavy, curly, or coily), the brand can be spotted in your local Target, Ulta, CVS, and more, and is currently made available in four ranges catered to your unique hair goals: Volume, Smooth, Moisture, and Gentle. Cruelty-free, vegan, and made without parabens or SLS, each product shares the same signature scent that can be described as both refreshingly clean and deeply intoxicating — and my double-shampoo and condition regime has quickly become something I truly look forward to at the end of a long day.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fast Facts

$7.99 each

No SLS

Cruelty-free

Vegan

Contains coconut oil, ginger root extract, and provitamin B5

My Hair Type

As someone who has hair on the thinner side (albeit, a lot of it), I am always lusting over formulas that can provide that extra voluminous oomph so many prefer. Teasing at the roots can cause unwanted damage to delicate strands, and a salon-worthy blowout is not always accessible on the regular — so I’ll take any slight edge I can to add a bit more body to my hair within my daily routine.

The Monday Haircare Volume Range

Enter Monday’s Volume range — a matching shampoo and conditioner that does just that, all while looking impossibly chic in my shower. Packed with loads of hair-healthy ingredients, this collection in particular features ginger root and pro-vitamin B5, as well as vitamin E (which is a thread through every product created by the brand thus far).

My First Impression

Decadent and stunningly rich, the shampoo formula quickly suds into a smooth, calming lather that feels softly soothing on my scalp. While my locks most definitely feel clean after one wash with this particular shampoo, I always double-wash as it assures my day three (or sometimes day four) hair is squeaky clean and feeling fresh. Perhaps my favorite thing about the formula — other than the fact that it does exactly what it promises — is the sweet aroma that calms and caresses my senses. A modern, sun-kissed floral that doesn’t smell powdery or overpowering, the stunningly elegant gardenia note takes centerstage, and is met with a particular brightness and creaminess that is all things calming, invigorating, and indulgent.

With the same dreamy scent, the conditioner is just as rich and luxurious, all while feeling lightweight for that added bounce once hair is dry. It instantly latches onto my ends, feeling impossibly silky-smooth within my fingers, and washes away without stripping my strands of the formula’s goodness. Once my hair is ready to dry, I definitely do notice a more moisturized appearance, and paired with my favorite blow dry brush, my hair feels light as air and lifted with a bit more volume.

The Results & My Final Verdict

All that to say, the only thing I wish MONDAY had was more products to explore — like a hair oil, deep conditioning mask, or perhaps an alcohol-free hair perfume to round out my routine (with the same clean floral aroma, of course) ... though I’m sure as they are slowly but surely approaching cult-fave status, there will be more launches on the horizon. Until then, I’m keeping this duo in my current routine.

Product Specs

Product Name: Monday Haircare Volume Shampoo

Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamide MEA, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Peg-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citric Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Decyl Glucoside, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium PCA, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Tetradecene, Bht, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Sulfate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Sodium Sulfite, Hexadecene, Butylene Glycol, Linalool, Parfum (Fragrance).

Size: Available in 354ml (12 fl oz) and 796ml (27 fl oz)

Best For: Fine Hair

Product Name: Monday Haircare Volume Conditioner

Ingredients: Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citric Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Isododecane, Sodium Pca, Benzyl Alcohol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Cetrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-12, Tetrasodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylene Glycol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance).

Size: Available in 354ml (12 fl oz) and 796ml (27 fl oz)

Best For: Fine Hair