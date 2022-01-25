5 Genius Hacks For Fine Hair, Straight From Kim K & J. Lo's Go-To Stylist

Whether they’re on the job or relaxing on vacation, everyone in Hollywood seems to have thick, voluminous hair. But it’s not that there’s some magical “celebrity hair gene” that’s inaccessible to non-famous folk. The reason why most of your favorite stars have full hair (or appear to, at least) is because they have pros — like celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow global creative director Chris Appleton — who have tricks for making fine hair look fuller.
Known for styling stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West, and Ariana Grande, Chris Appleton is the mastermind behind some of your favorite celebrity hair looks. (Kim’s mile-long Met Gala ponytail? J. Lo’s epic Superbowl waves? Yup, both hairstyles were Appleton’s work.) The expert’s DIY-friendly tutorials have gone viral on TikTok for good reason. They’ll help you add an extra dose of volume (and drama) to your everyday hair looks.
For more easy tips and hacks for fine hair that create the illusion natural volume, Bustle tapped Appleton for more hairstyling secrets. From a trick that creates the look of a thick ponytail (without extensions) to a simple method for filling in sparse spots around your hairline, read on for five ways to make fine hair look fuller.