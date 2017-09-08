Curly or straight, keeping your hair protected from unnecessary damage is probably your biggest hair-related concern — and fine hair is particularly susceptible to damage. While heat styling tools and shampoos containing sulfates are well-known troublemakers, sub-par hair brushes are another culprit behind breakage. The best brushes for fine hair are gentle on the hair, won't tug on strands or tangles, and help evenly distribute your scalp's natural oils along the hair's shaft.

Boar bristle brushes are generally considered a must-have for fine hair. Their bristles are stiff enough to detangle, but still gentle enough that they won't tear or pull out sensitive strands. Boar bristle brushes also do a phenomenal job of distributing the scalp's natural oils from root to tip and softly removing dirt and debris from hair. Damaged thin hair can benefit from an extra-soft boar bristle brush that helps stimulate the scalp, which boosts circulation to hair follicles.

But 100% boar bristle brushes aren't the only ones you should have on your radar. Brushes with a combination of boar and nylon bristles are great for blow drying, and flexible plastic bristles are perfect for detangling wet hair without breakage. Whichever materials you decide to go with, remember that brushing gently is absolutely essential.

Now that you have a better idea of what you should look for, read on for my list of the best brushes for thin hair (and get ready to say goodbye to breakage for good!).

1 A Detangling Brush That Works On Wet Or Dry Hair Tangle Teezer Salon Elite Hairbrush Amazon $13 See On Amazon Knots and snarls can cause breakage regardless of hair type, but they really wreak havoc when you have fine hair, which is why it's important to invest in a good detangling brush like this award-winning one from Tangle Teezer. Featuring memory-flex bristles that are firm but still gentle on sensitive hair follicles, this brush can be used on wet or dry hair and glides through it with ease. It's constructed with a mix of long and short teeth, the former to detangle your hair and the latter to smooth it. According to the brand, the brush is so gentle that it can even be used on hair extensions, weaves, and wigs. What fans say: "I have fine hair that easily tangles and because of that, breaks easily. Since I've gotten this brush, my hair has gotten the longest it's ever been in my life - because I have practically no breakage. It glides through my tangles like no one's business.”

2 A Classic Brush With Boar & Nylon Bristles Denman Soft Nylon and Boar Bristle Brush Amazon $30 See On Amazon Denman is a well loved brand, and this highly rated brush combines two fantastic fine-hair helpers: boar bristles and nylon bristles. The soft boar bristles are gentle on delicate hair, and they distribute oils for natural sheen and protection. Meanwhile, the flexible nylon bristles add a little detangling power while helping to style hair. To top it off, the air-cushioned pad goes easy on the scalp. This eco-friendly option is available in three sizes. What fans say: "I love this brush! I have waist-length, fine hair and this brush is the best I've found for going through it easily withoug yanking out hair along with the snarls. Knots almost melt away.”

3 An Affordable Boar Bristle Brush With Great Reviews Belula Boar Bristle Brush Amazon $24 See On Amazon With thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, this Belula hair brush is a great way to go if you're looking for an affordable option with real boar bristles. This brush for thin hair and fine hair features a bamboo handle and soft bristles that smooth your strands and distribute oils for natural conditioning. Keep in mind that it’s probably too soft to detangle medium or coarse hair, and that this option isn’t necessarily recommended for styling. What fans say: "Perfect for fine hair!! Lovely, soft bristles. Gives my hair great volume without scratching my scalp.”

4 A Vented Round Brush That's Perfect For Blowdrying Fine Hair Round Vented Hair Brush with Natural Boar Bristles Amazon $15 See On Amazon When it comes to blow drying fine hair, the biggest challenge lies in getting the hair to actually remain on the brush while you're styling it. But the 100% boar bristles in this round ceramic brush allow it to firmly hold onto fine hair while you blow dry, without tugging or snagging. On top of that, the vented ceramic barrel is designed to allow air from the blow dryer to circulate, helping your hair dry extra fast for some amazingly voluminous results. Finally, it comes in three barrel sizes, so you can achieve the style you’re looking for. What fans say: "I’ve always had trouble with brushes that won’t hold my fine hair. This brush is excellent and adds a lot of body! Very happy with it.”