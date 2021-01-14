Naomi Campbell has always been pretty private when it came to her skincare routine. However, last year she began to lift the lid on what keeps her looking so fresh. First, the supermodel shared some of her top secrets with Vogue, in a video that showcased her go-to beauty routine. And now Naomi Campbell has revealed her night-time skincare routine for 2021 on her very own YouTube channel. I've broken it down so you can copy it in the hopes of getting skin as glorious as hers.

Campbell was joined by her friend, comedian Elsa Majimbo (who you may recognise from TikTok and Insta) to share her 2021 nighttime skincare routine in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2021 (6am, to be exact). She talks Majimbo (and her followers) through the nightly regime, which consists of some top makeup-removing tips, plenty of masks, and the £10 zinc spray Naomi is known to love.

The next morning, the pair get up to follow Naomi’s morning-after routine, which focuses on re-hydration and sheet masking, sheet masking, sheet masking.

I’ve studied the video in depth and laid out each step of this covetable routine for you, but it’s totally worth watching the clip yourself for the full effect, too.

Now, do we dare to dream that one day we might have skin as amazing as Naomi’s?

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Here’s hoping…

Night time

1. A makeup removing mist ONE/SIZE BY PATRICK STARRR Mini Go Off Juiciest Makeup Remover Wipes London Loves Beauty £12.99 See On London Loves Beauty Naomi begins by removing her makeup, and she says her current go-to is the ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr GO OFF Makeup Dissolving Mist, along with the accompanying makeup wipes. The mist can be sprayed all over the face, or onto the wipes, which Naomi does to avoid her semi-perm lashes coming off. Sadly, you can't seem to buy the spray in the UK, but the wipes (which Naomi praises for being huge), are available.

2. Makeup removing cotton buds Amirose Eye Makeup Remover and Corrector Amazon £3.99 See On Amazon Next up, Naomi removes her eye makeup in a pretty unique way. She takes some makeup removing cotton buds (cotton buds doused in a formula that dissolves eye makeup) and directly goes over her mascara, shadow, and liner. She doesn't name a brand but I've sourced an affordable alternative.

3. Zinc spray La Roche-Posay Serozinc Face Toner Mist Boots £10 See On Boots Naomi is a BIG fan of La Roche Posay's Serozinc spray, which she uses generously all over her face. Zinc, she says, as an ingredient is "like magic."

4. A gentle toner Collosol Eau de Lait Feel Unique £9.50 See On Feel Unique The supermodel then uses a gentle toner on her skin, which she applies with a cotton pad. Again, she keeps the brand under wraps, so sub in your fave such as Colossol's milk.

5. A night mask Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask Cult Beauty £20.50 See On Cult Beauty Naomi says she tends to use a mask everyday, and sometimes two per day. She prefers a cream formula at night time, so that it can be left on to sink in as she sleeps. There are plenty of great overnight masks out there; I like this one by Glow Recipe.

6. A spray of hydration Naomi finishes her routine with a spray gadget, which looks like it could be a beauty airbrush machine, which mists hydrating serum onto her skin.

Morning time

1. A magical essential oil concoction Neal's Yard Remedies Rehydrating Rose Facial Oil Look Fantastic £26 See On Look Fantastic The star wakes up and mixes a range of essential oils and acids together (one of which is rose oil) and pats it all over into her skin. She doesn't specify which rose oil she uses, but this Neal's Yard Remedies option promises to give your skin the hydration boost it needs first thing.

2. Activation spray & sheet masking Hydrating Mist Epara Skin £40 See On Epara After using an "activation spray" (try Epara's hydrating mist), she applies a sheet mask, then leaves it on for the required time period.

3. More hydration spray What follows is more of the magical hydration spray, after she has massaged the remaining sheet mask residue into skin (being sure to always use an upwards motion on the neck).