H&M did not come to play with their fall fashion campaign. Tapping supermodel Naomi Campbell and Paloma Elsesser as stars, the retailer debuted the second installment of what they’ve dubbed the Hotel Hennes universe.

If you recall, H&M launched the fictional — but deeply glamorous — universe for their Spring/Summer 2022 campaign. It featured Gigi Hadid as the hotel concierge, models Jazelle and Kiddy Akita Lou as bellhops, and Precious Lee, who modeled in a beachfront fashion show for the fictional hotel guests.

The autumn/winter campaign film was directed by Bardia Zeinali and brings you to a darling café in the 16th arrondissement. Inviting their glamorous patrons to wine and dine at Brasserie Hennes — café by day and lively bar by night (Pomeranians welcome).

The imagined eatery offers a street view of the hyper-chic high street style of Paris, showcased by model/influencer Jill Kortleve, Jordan Barrett, visual artists The Young Emperors, and sisters Molly and Reese Blutstein. With other videos like Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” and “Dua’s World” under her belt, Zeinali immaculately captures the allure of Parisian fashion and the cultural pastime of people-watching while sipping espresso.

This collection (which will hit stores September 1) brings all the cozy fall fashion staples you reach for year after year. That includes statement sweaters and leather jackets in shades of gray and brown, as well as some trendier pieces like trench coats, plaid sets, and platform shoes.

Watch the film to be transported to Paris, no passport.