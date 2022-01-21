Cult Beauty Brand Nécessaire Has Finally Launched In The UK

Skincare fanatics rejoice, because the cult brand that has dominated your Instagram feeds has just launched in the UK. Nécessaire is now available exclusively at online retailer Space NK, and the initial offering is made up of eight products from the brand’s bestselling lines.

For those unaware about the brand, it was founded by former media boss Nick Axelrod and ex-Estée Lauder executive Randi Christiansen in 2018, who aimed to reinvent the body care market. And they’ve smashed it. Nécessaire has been a regular fixture on TikToks, Instagram posts, and Reels all over the world. Its popularity is mainly down to its minimalist packaging, stylish design, and simple yet no nonsense approach to ingredients.

Plus - and wait for it - the brand also has some impressive eco credentials too: the company is climate neutral and plastic neutral, so it’s a win win overall.

The skincare duo set out to redesign body care by using facial-grade ingredients that are suitable for everyone. Each range contains everything from niacinamide and vitamins to exfoliants and hyaluronic acid to ensure that you’re hydrated, exfoliated, and moisturised from head-to-toe.

Its bestselling Body Wash is a game changer that contains a eucalyptus scent that will make your bathroom smell like a spa. Its formula is also made up of heavy hitters such as strengthening niacinamide, protective vitamin E, and brightening vitamin C, as well as omega 6s and 9s to keep your body nourished. While the body serum contains a powerful combination of hyaluronic acid and ceramides to lock in moisture, protect, and strengthen the skin’s barrier.

For those with sensitive skin types, don’t worry. The brand also offers fragrance-free options of their formulas.

And the price isn’t too spenny, either. The brand promises healthy, clean, and moisturised skin from just £20. Unfortunately we won’t see the entire 11-product range in the UK, but Space NK has cherrypicked a selection of the brand’s bestsellers to get us started.

Nécessaire? We say necessary! Plus, there’s six other exciting launches to look forward to this week, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.