This week's new beauty launches span across all categories, including makeup, haircare, and skincare. Perhaps the most exciting launch is a brand new foundation by NARS, who are experts when it comes to complexion. While lightweight, glowy bases have been big in 2020, some of us still crave that extra level of coverage and long wear, and NARS' new offering will certainly deliver it.

Also new to the makeup category this week is Byredo's epic collection, which I wrote (read: fan girled over) about recently due to its incredible colours, dynamic formulas, and Instagrammable packaging. Then there's Morphe's first ever mascara, which promises to deliver bigger, longer lashes than you know what to do with, and all for the thrifty price of £12.

For skin, there's a new cleanser I am excited about that will both clean the face and lightly exfoliate, making it a brilliant option for the sensitive-skinned among us. Speaking of those with sensitive skin, you may want to check out the new launches by French pharmacy favourite Embryolisse, which are also worth the hype.

Also out this week are a cool new trio of primers with skincare benefits, and the ultimate scalp scrub for healthier-than-ever hair. Read on to find out more about each one.