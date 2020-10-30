Disciple's New Maskne Face Mist Promises To Solve Your Skin Woes

Maskne has become a very real problem for many of us, myself included. Wearing a mask is of course a necessity, and essential in helping to stop the spread of coronavirus. But for our skin, it's not the best thing to happen this year by a long shot. Wearing a mask for a long period of time can cause irritation and congestion, but this new mist for maskne, out this week, is here to help with your face covering woes.

The clever formula is joined this week by six other new beauty heroes, spanning across makeup to hair, and even nails. As well as Disciple's Maskne Mist, Tata Harper is also bringing the skincare goods with its supersized version of the Resurfacing Mask, which is sure to help with troubled skin also.

In makeup and nails, there's a new matte nail polish range out that features the most amazing Autumnal colours, a vegan CBD mascara, and a new eyeshadow palette by Huda Beauty that is predictably out of this world.

Also out this week is a limited edition popping candy body scrub by Frank Body, as well as a silicone-free hair oil from Living Proof, which promises to fight frizz.

Keep reading to find out more about each of these awesome new beauty buys.