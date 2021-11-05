Cult Beauty Brand OUAI Just Launched Candles In Its Signature Scents

Ouai was first launched in 2015 by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, who tends to the tresses of everybody from Hailey Bieber to the Kardashians. The Instagram-famous stylist created her brand after years of working in the industry, channeling her knowledge into a range of products that started with shampoos and conditioners and now spans styling, bodycare, fragrance, and even merch.

One of the most recognisable elements of OUAI has always been its scents — with products featuring one of three of the brand’s signatures Dean Street, Melrose Place, or North Bondi. So it’s welcome news that two of the fragrances are now available in candles, following the launch of perfumes in the three signature scents.

The candles not only smell incredible, but the look seriously chic, with gorgeous weighty jars that will elevate any coffee table.

As well as the new home scents, there are also some other great beauty buys out this week from the likes of Soapsmith, Rahua, and Tweezerman. Keep reading to find out more about each one, including how to buy them in a single click.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.