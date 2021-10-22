Beauty

Glossier's New Cookie Butter Lip Balm Is Perfect For Biscoff Fans

Plus, seven more new beauty buys out this week.

Glossier
By Rebecca Fearn

Glossier has released a new iteration of its bestselling Balm Dotcom. It’s by no means the first time the brand has expanded the range — recent additions have included a mango flavour and a berry one that leaves a gorgeous pinky-purple tint on the lips. But the newest limited edition flavour is possibly one of most exciting yet, at least for fans of Biscoff.

The Cookie Butter balm smells just like the famous speculoos biscuits, aka spicy and sweet, and also promises to give lips a caramel tint. Sounds like it could be a great addition to autumnal make-up looks, all while keeping your pout cared for as the weather gets colder. It’s a limited edition product, but here’s hoping it joins the ranks of the core flavours sometime soon.

Also out this week are some great skincare buys from the likes of Decleor, Cultured, and Monday Muse, along with a great hair find from Bouclème, which is ideal for sore or suffering scalps.

There are also some brilliant sets from The Body Shop and Keys Soulcare that are simply too good to save for Christmas.

Keep reading to find out more about each new beauty product out this week.

Biome-Calm Cream
Cultured
You may have heard about your gut microbiome, but did you know your skin has one too? That’s right, products designed to support skin’s “good” bacteria, AKA probiotic skincare, are gaining traction. If you’re in the market for a protective cream that will soothe, repair, and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier, Cultured’s microbiome-boosting new offering promises all that and more.
Dry Scalp Serum
Bouclème
Scalp care is becoming an increasingly important part of haircare, as the understanding that healthy, strong hair begins at the root becomes more widespread. Bouclème’s newest offering honours that ethos with a soothing formula that promises to provide instant relief for dandruff, scalp redness and irritation. The brand advises adding a little to your shampoo for best results.