Glossier has released a new iteration of its bestselling Balm Dotcom. It’s by no means the first time the brand has expanded the range — recent additions have included a mango flavour and a berry one that leaves a gorgeous pinky-purple tint on the lips. But the newest limited edition flavour is possibly one of most exciting yet, at least for fans of Biscoff.

The Cookie Butter balm smells just like the famous speculoos biscuits, aka spicy and sweet, and also promises to give lips a caramel tint. Sounds like it could be a great addition to autumnal make-up looks, all while keeping your pout cared for as the weather gets colder. It’s a limited edition product, but here’s hoping it joins the ranks of the core flavours sometime soon.

Also out this week are some great skincare buys from the likes of Decleor, Cultured, and Monday Muse, along with a great hair find from Bouclème, which is ideal for sore or suffering scalps.

There are also some brilliant sets from The Body Shop and Keys Soulcare that are simply too good to save for Christmas.

Keep reading to find out more about each new beauty product out this week.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.