This week — this month really — is shaping up to be huge for new and exciting beauty launches. This is especially true in the skin care category. If you’re looking to spice up your day and/or night regimen as the seasons transition, there are plenty of new drops that are bound to catch your eye.
First, Instagram’s favorite dermatologist, Dr. Shereene Idriss, released her very own skin care line — PillowtalkDerm. If you’re a fan of Origins, La Roche-Posay, or The Inkey List, the beloved brands came out with new serums and creams to address common complexion concerns such as acne, dullness, and fine lines. More into makeup? Colourpop is getting everyone in the Halloween mood early with its Hocus Pocus collection to celebrate the long-awaited sequel coming out later this month (it’s been over 20 years since the original film).
So in case you missed it, here is a recap of the week's new makeup releases, note-worthy skin care drops, and more exciting beauty highlights.
