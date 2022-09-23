This week — this month really — is shaping up to be huge for new and exciting beauty launches. This is especially true in the skin care category. If you’re looking to spice up your day and/or night regimen as the seasons transition, there are plenty of new drops that are bound to catch your eye.

First, Instagram’s favorite dermatologist, Dr. Shereene Idriss, released her very own skin care line — PillowtalkDerm. If you’re a fan of Origins, La Roche-Posay, or The Inkey List, the beloved brands came out with new serums and creams to address common complexion concerns such as acne, dullness, and fine lines. More into makeup? Colourpop is getting everyone in the Halloween mood early with its Hocus Pocus collection to celebrate the long-awaited sequel coming out later this month (it’s been over 20 years since the original film).

So in case you missed it, here is a recap of the week's new makeup releases, note-worthy skin care drops, and more exciting beauty highlights.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Colourpop Got Witchy Disney Hocus Pocus 2 and ColourPop Collection Colourpop $105 See On Colourpop To celebrate the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel, Colourpop is coming out with a colorful and magical collection just in time for Halloween. It includes fun shimmers and bold colors that are perfect for spooky season and beyond.

2 The Inkey List Tapped The Experts The INKEY List SuperSolutions 1% Retinol Serum INKEY List $24.99 See On Sephora The Inkey List’s newest collection was created with a team of dermatologists including Dr. Adeline Kikam, and includes five new products that address rosacea, acne, dryness, discoloration, and fine lines. In true Inkey List fashion, all products are under $25.

3 Dr. Shereene Idriss Launched Skin Care Major Fade Hyper Serum PillowtalkDerm $68 See On PillowtalkDerm Instagram and celebrity-approved dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss has finally come out with a skin care line of her own. Called the Major Fade Collection, the line contains three products — the Major Fade Hyper Serum, Major Fade Active Seal, and Major Fade Flash Mask — to target hyperpigmentation.

4 BareMinerals Brightened Up bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Brightening Concealer SPF 25 Sephora $27 See On Sephora BareMinerals’ newest concealer, the Complexion Rescue Brightening Concealer, is a lightweight product that boosts moisture levels and lightens up dark circles around the eye area. It also contains beneficial skin care ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, cacao extract, and a special peptide complex that helps reduce puffiness.

5 La Roche-Posay Debuted A New Serum La Roche-Posay Effaclar Face Serum Ulta $39.99 See On Ulta Perfect for acne-prone skin, this new serum contains a special complex that blends salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and lipo-hydroxy acid to clear out pores and provide gentle exfoliation. It also contains niacinamide and La Roche-Posay’s proprietary thermal water to soothe irritation.

6 Origins Brought The Energy GinZing Energizing Gel Cream with Caffeine & Niacinamide Ulta $24 See On Ulta Origins' newest moisturizer contains vitamin C to brighten dull skin, and niacinamide to strengthen the skin’s barrier and soothe any irritation. Its gel-like texture is lightweight and absorbs instantly.

7 CORSX Went Strong With Retinol The Retinol 0.5 Oil COSRX $27 See On COSRX Retinol lovers rejoice; COSRX’s newest products contain powerhouse anti-aging actives. This oil has a concentrated amount of 0.5% stabilized, pure retinol to reduce the appearance of fine lines.