Well, all those summoning circles worked. On May 20, Disney announced their official plans to conjure up a Hocus Pocus sequel, and it’ll feature some of your favorite cast members from the 1993 film. For those who forgot the original plot, just know that after new kid Max resurrects a trio of witches by lighting the black flame candle, he, his sister, classmate, and a friendly feline and zombie have to come together to defeat the sinister sisters. Hocus Pocus 2 will riff on the first movie and see a new group of curious adolescents bring the Sanderson Sisters back to life. As a Disney press release states, “In Hocus Pocus 2, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.”

The plot details are slim at this point, but the movie sounds promising. So, cue up “I Put A Spell On You” and check out everything we know so far about the sequel, including who from the original cast will return and the release date.

The Hocus Pocus 2 Cast

First things first — the original Sanderson Sisters will return in full force as Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively. Along with the news, the actors channeled their Hocus Pocus characters in some delightfully on-theme Instagram posts. Najimy teased, “The people have spoken: I smell children...again.” Parker posted, “Yep. I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok.” And Midler called out, “Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!”

At the moment, there’s no word on if Thora Birch (Dani), Omri Katz (Max), Vinessa Shaw (Allison), or Sean Murray (Thackery Binx) will return in some capacity.

The Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer & Release Date

Production on Hocus Pocus 2 begins this fall, and there have been some changes since initial reports about the sequel started to bubble up back in 2020. Though Adam Shankman (Hairspray and The Wedding Planner) was originally set to direct, he has moved to an executive producer role as he’s currently directing Disney’s Disenchanted twisted Enchanted sequel.

Taking over for Shankman is Anne Fletcher (The Proposal and 27 Dresses), his longtime friend and colleague. In a Disney+ press release, Fletcher stated her excitement for the project and assured longtime fans that this sequel deserves a special place in their hearts as well. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special,” she said. “This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Since production has yet to begin, there is, understandably, no trailer just yet. As for the release date, Disney revealed the film would be available on its streaming platform sometime in 2022. Hopefully, it drops just in time for the 2022 spooky season.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot and cast details as more information on Hocus Pocus 2 becomes available.