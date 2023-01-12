Start planning your outfits now, because New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is only weeks away. With designers finally returning to their seasonal presentations after years of limitations, the 2023 Fall/Winter shows are sure to bring some juicy sartorial moments.

The 2023 season kicks off in New York City on Thursday, February 9, to be followed by London, Milan, and Paris. The annual Fall/Winter shows will hop from country to country, all the way through the first week of March.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is responsible the official NYFW calendar, which includes live stream events and appointment-only presentations, as well as traditional runway shows. While more shows will likely be added in the coming weeks — with smaller brands hosting off-site presentations — most fashion brands will be showing February 10-15.

Ahead, check out the New York Fashion Week 2023 schedule, with brands like LaQuan Smith, Coach, Anna Sui, and more.

Friday, February 10

Shows & Presentations:

Rodarte, Judy Turner, Collina Strada, Simkhai, Prabal Gurung, Dion Lee

Digital Activations:

LaPointe

Previews By Appointment:

Cinq à Sept, Libertine, Tara Babylon

Saturday, February 11

Shows & Presentations:

Snow Xue Gao, PH5, Sandy Liang, Herve Leger, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, Marrisa Wilson, Proenza Schouler, Sukeina, Area, Patbo, Anna Sui, Heron Preston, Eckhaus Latta, Sergio Hudson

Previews By Appointment:

Libertine

Sunday, February 12

Shows & Presentations:

Ulla Johnson, Studio 189, Puppets & Puppets, Melke, Jason Wu Collection, Adeam, Dur Doux, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Private Policy, Khaite, A—Company, Vivienne Tam, Kim Shui

Previews By Appointment:

Ashlyn, Zimo

Monday, February 13

Shows & Presentations:

Andrew Kwon, Carolina Herrera, Palomo Spain, Zankov, Aknvas, Dennis Basso, Coach, Foo and Foo, Bibhu Mohapatra, Batsheva, Cucculelli Shaheen, Priscavera, Tory Burch, Elena Velez, LaQuan Smith

Digital Activations:

Saint Sintra

Previews By Appointment:

Kate Barton, Tanner Fletcher, Tibi

Tuesday, February 14

Shows & Presentations:

Brandon Maxwell, Naeem Khal, Gabriela Hearst, Koltson, Bach Mai, Pamela Roland, Hellesy, Head of State, Altuzzarra, Bach Mai, LoveShackFancy, Veronica Beard, Thom Browne, Christian Cowan

Digital Activations:

NIHL, Junny

Live Stream Shows:

Colin Locascio

Previews By Appointment:

Kallmeyer, Tibi, Ayma studio

Wednesday, February 15

Shows & Presentations:

Rentrayage, Chocheng, House of Aama, Kevan Hall, Markarian, Nayon, Michael Kors, Wiederhoeft, Who Decides War, Frederick Anderson, Willy Chavarria, The Blonds, Luar

Digital Activations:

Bed On Water

Live Stream Shows:

Badgley Mischka

Previews By Appointment:

Interior, Nayon, Tibi