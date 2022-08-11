Everything You Need To Know About NYFW’s Spring/Summer 2023 Schedule

If you’ve noticed your most fashionable friends stressing out about their wardrobes more than usual or refreshing the CFDA website on repeat, don’t panic. These are simply telltale signs that another Fashion Week is almost upon us, so if you haven’t already blocked out the second week of September on your Google Cal, I suggest you do so now.

Every year, New York Fashion Week features a bevy of not only incredible shows, but also ornate presentations, private previews, lavish parties, and so much more. Recent seasons have been decidedly more low-key due to pandemic precautions, but the Spring/Summer 2023 season is shaping up to be a major affair. (Read: Who could have possibly seen a Fendi show coming?)

The Council of Fashion Designers of America creates the official calendar in partnership with IMG’s NYFW: The Shows, while tons of smaller designers also coordinate their own special shows and events during Fashion Week as a way to get in on the action.

The official schedule runs from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13. Read on for a peek at each day’s lineup, plus designers sticking to digital or hosting private previews by appointment.

Friday, Sept. 9

Shows & Presentations:

Proenza Schouler, No Sesso, Rebecca Minkoff, Collina Strada, Fe Noel, and Fendi

Previews By Appointment:

Henve Leger, Overcoat, and Rinat Brodach

Digital Releases:

Kuon

The CFDA calendar notes that Fendi’s show will be in celebration of 25 years of the iconic Baguette handbag silhouette. In addition to the above, September 9 is also New York Men’s Day, featuring Amirok, Atelier Cillian, A. Potts, Nobis, Teddy Vonranson, Terry Singh, Fried Rice, Holo Market, Nicholas Raefski, SO.TY and Todd Patrick.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Shows & Presentations:

One/Of by Patricia Voto, Altuzarra, AnOnlyChild, Dauphinette, Elena Velez, PatBo, Eckhaus Latta, Jason Wu Collection, Victor Glemaud, Dion Lee, Tibi, Alice + Olivia, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Private Policy and Marni

Digital Releases:

Chocheng

Sunday, Sept. 11

Shows & Presentations:

Ulla Johnson, Studio 189, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Sandy Liang, Khaite, Puppets & Puppets, Badgley Mischka, Mia Vesper, Barragán, Marissa Wilson, Who Decides War, Connor McKnight, Tommy Hilfiger, June79 and Luar

Previews By Appointment:

Ashya, Loring New York, and Zankov

Monday, Sept. 12

Shows & Presentations:

Judy Turner, Carolina Herrera, Veronica Beard, PH5, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Dennis Basso, Interior, Coach, Bibhu Mohapatra, LoveShackFancy, Ashlyn, Pamella Roland, Area, Frederick Anderson, Priscavera, Dur Doux, Kim Shui, and LaQuan Smith

Previews By Appointment:

Andrew Kwon and BlackBoyKnits

Digital Releases:

Et Ochs, N.Hoolywood Compile, Saint Sintra and Vivienne Hu

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Shows & Presentations:

Snow Xue Gao, Rentrayage, Brandon Maxwell, Adam Lippes, AKNVAS, Gabriela Hearst, Foo and Foo, Bach Mai, Adeam, COS, Bevza, Maisie Wilen, Peter Do, Jonathan Simkhai, Gauntlett Cheng, Kevan Hall, Tory Burch, Christian Cowan, and Puma

Previews By Appointment:

Melke

Digital Releases:

C+ Series, Junny, Nihl, and Tanner Fletcher

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Shows & Presentations:

Batsheva, Michael Kors, Deveaux, Kenneth Nicholson, LaPointe, Aliétte, Vivienne Tam, Wiederhoeft, Theophilio, Markarian, Midnight Studios, Willy Chavarria, The Blonds, Tia Adeola, and Tom Ford

Previews By Appointment:

Bed on Water

Digital Releases:

Kimberly Goldson and abacaxi