Fashion girlies, prep your best looks: The 2024 fashion season is officially upon us.

New York Fashion Week will commence in just a few weeks, kicking off the month-long globe-trotting fashion extravaganza that travels through London, Milan, and Paris. This means that NYC streets will be rife with style inspo. After all, savants and attendees come in their chicest looks that reflect and dictate the biggest trends.

As much as style is served in every corner of the streets, it’s the runway shows that fashion insiders are already clamoring for. Organized by The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), NYFW is comprised of a mix of runway shows, appointment-only presentations, as well as digital-only events. Per the official NYFW calendar, this season is slated to run from Friday, Sept. 8 through Wednesday, Sept. 13.

OG designers like Carolina Herrera, Ralph Lauren, and Michael Kors, among others, are part of the stacked lineup. The schedule also includes contemporary cool-girl brands like Puppets & Puppets and Luar, whose cult-followed brands may spur another viral bag moment, or two.

With a whole slew of exciting creatives on the roster, you do not want to miss seeing your favorite designers. Below, the complete schedule of New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2024 shows.

Friday, September 8

Shows & Presentations:

Helmut Lang, Christian Siriano, Grace Ling, Prabal Gurung, Ralph Lauren, Collina Strada, Private Policy, Kent Anthony, A.Potts, Terry Singh, Clara Son, B | M | C, Sebastien Ami, The Salting, Tarpley, SKYCO, Raleigh Workshop

Digital Activations:

Herve Leger, Shayne Oliver Group, Theophilio

Previews By Appointment:

Bugatchi, Cinq à Sept, Et Ochs, Kobi Halperin, Mirror Palais, Markarian

Saturday, September 9

Shows & Presentations:

Jonathan Cohen, Theory, Bevza, Proenza Schouler, Sami Miro Vintage, Tibi, Paloma Spain, Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet, Anna Sui, Priscavera, Khaite, Eckhaus Latta, Kim Shui

Digital Activations:

Maisie Wilen, Sukeina

Previews By Appointment:

PatBO, Nicholas Raefski, Chan Chit Lo

Sunday, September 10

Shows & Presentations:

Ulla Johnson, Studio 189, FFORME, Colin Locascio, Jason Wu Collection, ADVISRY, Adeam, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Area, Sergio Hudson, Staud, Who Decides War

Monday, September 11

Shows & Presentations:

Rentrayage, Michael Kors, LaPointe, ZANKOV, AKNVAS, Altuzarra, Dennis Basso, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Diotima, Gypsy Sport, Tory Burch, LaQuan Smith

Previews By Appointment:

Hellessy, Kate Barton, Mara Hoffman

Tuesday, September 12

Shows & Presentations:

Naeem Khan, Brandon Maxwell, Kozaburo, Gabriela Hearst, Wiederhoeft, Bach Mai, Pamella Roland, Carolina Herrera, Tanner Fletcher, LoveShackFancy, COS, Elena Velez, Dion Lee

Digital Activations:

NIHL

Previews By Appointment:

Interior, Bed On Water, Teddy Von Ranson

Wednesday, September 13

Shows & Presentations:

Kallmeyer, Ashlyn, Frederick Anderson, Puppets & Puppets, Bibhu Mohapatra, PH5, Head Of State, Badgley Mischka, Willy Chavarria, The Blonds, Luar

Digital Activations:

Mellita Baumeister, Sho Konishi

Previews By Appointment:

AGBOBLY