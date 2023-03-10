The street style during fashion month is just as riveting as the designer runways themselves, arguably rivaling them as purveyors of what’s hot. And among the dominating trends this 2023 season — which included exposed thongs, retro rosettes, and zesty kumquat orange — one accessory had a lot of face time: the Luar Ana bag. And it just so happens to be Dua Lipa-approved.

When the trapezoidal handbag was first released in September 2021, the fashion set raced to their virtual shopping carts to purchase one for themselves — selling out the bag within hours. It didn’t help that the “Levitating” singer was spotted carrying the geometric style mere weeks after it launched, adding to the bag’s it factor. Not only did one of fashion’s biggest trendsetters give the sleek arm candy her approval (on multiple occasions, in fact), it’s also priced at under $300.

Since then, Luar’s Ana bag has gained a dedicated cult following, with high-profile fans like Julia Fox, Charli XCX, and Troye Sivan, who took the bag to the MET Gala in 2021. Even supermodel Bella Hadid has shown the bag love. In January, she posted pics of the yellow snakeskin print iteration, Lipa’s chosen style, on Instagram.

@Lucasgro / BACKGRID Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

After designer Raul Lopez launched the Williamsburg-based label in 2017, it immediately hooked A-list fans like Rihanna and Solange Knowles. But after a two-year hiatus, it was Lopez’s ‘21 comeback — and the bag he launched at that time — that made his brand a household name.

Of the Ana’s signature, boxy design, Lopez told W Magazine it was “inspired by my grandmother and my mom — that’s why it looks like a little briefcase with the ‘60s Mod handles.”

The bag was even dubbed “the new Telfar,” another now-ubiquitous designer label. Don’t worry though — there’s no competition between designer Telfar Clemens and Lopez. In fact, per W, Clemens pushed Lopez to introduce this bag initially. It’s a choice that led Lopez to win CFDA Accessories Designer of the Year award in November 2022.

The bag hasn’t lost any steam since Lopez’s win. During NYFW 2023 alone, celebs and style savants alike flocked to shows carrying the chic design, including Bling Empire: New York stars Blake Abbie and Lynn Ban and The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Lola Tung.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though the top-handle purses repeatedly sell out, the brand constantly introduces new iterations and colorways — both in the original small size and the large. Mostly made of leather, the bags come in different textures, including matte and shiny, crocodile or ostrich-embossed, and iridescent options. Both sizes also come with cross-body straps for a hands-free experience.

Luar also releases limited edition bags in partnership with some of the country’s biggest fashion retailers, ensuring availability nationwide. They also offer colorways specific to Bergdorf Goodman (green, pink, and black croc-embossed styles), Nordstrom (a shimmery silver), and SSENSE (navy blue embossed). The brand is even releasing three designs for Gucci Vault, the luxury label’s concept store, in zebra print and red python.

Perhaps the best part about the Ana, though, is its price point, which ranges from $265 for a small to $395 for a large. Shop fashion’s favorite bag here.