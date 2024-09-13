The Olympics may be over, but Team USA’s decorated athletes are still winning. While it’s typical for New York Fashion Week to be peppered with celebs, influencers, and editors, a new crop of it girls joined in on the fun this Spring/Summer 2025 season.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, for example, sat front row at several star-studded shows. Even more iconically, she was invited to make her runway debut. Her teammate Suni Lee also became a front-row fixture at some buzzy shows (e.g., Tommy Hilfiger and Off-White). Meanwhile, Gabby Thomas repped track and field athletes to some fashion events as well, dressed to the nines.

Naturally, they all traded their sporting uniforms for the chicest ’fits. Proving that they can do just about anything — including ace the biggest trends — the athletes also went the spicy route in some daring fashion faves (read: exposed bras, micro minis, and bodysuits). Their best NYFW looks up ahead.

Jordan Chiles Modeled For Kim Shui

Chiles is no stranger to having eyes on her when she perfoms her gymnastic routines. Her latest gig, however, didn’t involve handsprings, rolls, or cartwheels — it required a strut.

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She made her NYFW modeling debut on the runway of Kim Shui wearing fashion’s version of a leotard — satin, sleeved, patterned, and caped.

She Wore A Bra As A Top

Elsewhere during NYFW, Chiles attended Marie Claire’s 30th anniversary in partnership with Bloomingdale’s. She rocked Hollywood’s go-to trend and wore a bra as a top.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her take, however, was so glammed up with a massive gemstone-clad brooch on one strap. The gymnast paired the lingerie item with a black knee-length skirt and red pointed pumps. So chic.

She Made The Canadian Tux Spicy

That same night, Chiles hopped off to one of the most star-studded events of the season: Luar’s show and after-party, attended by the likes of Madonna, Tinashe, and model Paloma Elsesser.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She stood out in a “cheugy” Canadian tuxedo with a spicy twist: an exposed bra.

Suni Lee Rocked A “Quiet Luxury” Staple

Lee was whisked off to the Staten Island Ferry, one of the most creative show venues this season, to sit front row at Tommy Hilfiger. Naturally, she channeled the brand’s affinity for “quiet luxury” in a micro mini trench.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The gymnast styled with a coquette twist and tied her belt into a bow. So demure. So cutesy. So old money.

She Wore A Plunging Mini

At Off-White, Lee went the streetwear route in a fabric that’s a lot more comfortable. A touch avant garde, she wore what looked like a deconstructed bomber jacket styled as a dress. It featured a micro mini hemline and a plunging collar that slid down to her waist.

305pics/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired the unconventional piece with white pumps and a crescent-shaped bag.

Gabby Thomas Wore A Ruffly Number

At NYFW, it’s always best to match the vibe of your look to the designer you’re watching (if possible, ofc). Thomas did just that at Carolina Herrera when she opted for a romantic midi dress with a sweetheart neckline, drop-waist detail, and ruffly elements.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

She completed her look with a top-handle bag and pointed pumps for a classic vibe.