Stereotypically masculine and feminine style elements collide in Nicola Coughlan latest photo shoot. The Bridgerton star posed for the Los Angeles Times in a bomber jacket made from white tulle and a sequined dress as she promoted the upcoming release of the first part of Season 3.

Nicola’s Frilly Bomber

Coughlan’s Times feature included three photos of her in the Selezza ensemble. She wore the designer’s signature Fleur Tulle Bomber with the Laia Midi Skirt, a combo the brand has also shown off on the content creator Elodie Russell. It gave Coughlan an angelic, girly-girl vibe. Ironically, bombers are typically seen as more masculine and were originally designed for pilots in the military.

Fans definitely weren’t thinking of anything to do with the military when they saw Coughlan’s new photos. “An angel walks among us. We are not worthy,” one wrote in her comments section, while many others told her how “gorgeous” she is.

The look was decidedly un-wallflowerlike. As Coughlan told the Times, she’s had to step “into the light,” like her Bridgerton character, Penelope Featherington. Season 3 sees Coughlan take on a bigger role, as Penelope gets a chance at her own swoon-worthy love story after years of quietly pining for Colin Bridgerton.

Leading Lady Status

Coughlan’s been showing off her new leading lady status throughout her Bridgerton Season 3 press tour. Her character is limited to Regency-era fashion, but Coughlan has been playing with various looks. One of her most memorable ones was the custom, one-of-a-kind gown by Misho that she wore to a Bridgerton press event in April. It was black with a bodice featuring 22-karat gold plating. Oh, and it was adorned with an anatomical heart.

“Inspired by Nicola’s character in the beloved show, the bodice adorns the form of a heart and is a modern sculptural interpretation of Penelope Featherington’s journey with love and finding herself this season,” the brand wrote on Instagram at the time.

That’s how you step into the light.