Whoever wasn’t at Coachella this past weekend is likely experiencing major FOMO. Between Lady Gaga’s powerhouse set, BLACKPINK’s Lisa turning the VIP area into a White Lotus reunion, and all the fun parties, the annual festival’s first 2025 leg was a rousing success. One such envy-inducing event was NYLON House, the yearly festival-kickoff fête thrown by the fashion glossy.

Held on Friday, April 11, in Coachella Valley, the exclusive party presented by Ulta Beauty gathered some A-list style stars for good reason. Dove Cameron performed some of her viral hits, including “Too Much,” a single off her forthcoming album, while guests were also treated to sets from DJs James Hype and Austin Millz. Naturally, the stylish attendees showed out in their chicest and spiciest. Read on for the must-see looks from the 2025 NYLON House, from Ariana Madix’s see-through mini to Karreuche Tran’s booty shorts.

Ariana’s Ultra-Sheer Hooded Dress

The Vanderpump Rules star’s been known for her daring style 180, especially since she started revenge dressing post-#Scandoval. And her look at NYLON House is her spiciest yet. The Bravo star wore a shiny silver hooded mini from Cider so sheer, it was essentially a coverup for her real outfit underneath: high-waist black undies and bedazzled nip pasties.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Dove’s Corset & Fur

Cameron wowed the audience with her performance... and her ensemble: an ivory corset with a quasi-peplum detail, detachable fur-trimmed sleeves that spanned the length of her arm, and similarly fuzzy knee-high boots.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Karreuche’s Booty Short Co-Ords

Tran is a Coachella veteran, and her outfit is proof. While her accents were festival go-tos (a denim jacket and slouchy leather boots), her matching abstract-print booty shorts and crop top were utterly striking.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Amanda Steele’s Barely There Lace

Model and blogger Steele’s red-hot ‘fit was a masterful play on textures. Her suede fringe jacket, over a skin-baring lace top, leather accessories, and not one, but two studded belts? 10/10.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Olivia Holt’s Denim Corset

The actor accomplished the impossible at NYLON House when she gave the cheugy Canadian tuxedo a risqué rebrand. Peep her denim-and-lace corset that could’ve been plucked from the boudoir and lace-up jeans.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Kelli Berglund’s Boudoir Dressing

If Holt’s ensemble was lingerie-inspired, actor Berglund borrowed a piece straight from the intimates section. She rocked a sheer babydoll dress worn as a top and edged it up with knee-high boots and a floral skirt.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

JaNa Craig’s Sparkly Bikini

Though they were in the desert, this year’s NYLON House theme was under the sea. The Love Island USA star clearly got the memo in a diaphanous hooded crop top, matching shorts, and the pièce de résistance: a sparkly, starfish-shaped bikini.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com