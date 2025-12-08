It’s not a true party until NYLON House comes into town. The glossy’s soirées have become the hottest ticket at every cultural event from Coachella to New York Fashion Week, even among A-list celebs (just ask Paris Hilton). This year, NYLON House teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics to bring the party down to Miami Art Week, and as usual, the stars showed up in style.

The party had an array of activations, including e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Glow Reviver Lippie Land, an amusement park for pouts; a photo studio from Marshall’s for OOTD photos, and an immersive light installation by GMUNK, inspired by the Rivian R1 vehicle. Guests like Travis Scott and Diplo enjoyed a surprise performance from Ellie Goulding, before dancing the night away with a DJ set from Adriatique.

But of course, there’s no party without the people, with A-list celebs and NYLON members showing up dressed to the nines, and the theme seemed to be lingerie. Ice Spice and Alix Earle donned their own boudoir-inspired looks, while Suni Lee put a prep-school spin on the spicy trend. Below, revisit the best looks from NYLON House at Miami Art Week.

Ice Spice

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The NYLON cover star understood the assignment, wearing a lingerie-inspired cream-and-tan slip dress with pink lace embroidery and a slight ruffled peplum. She embraced the naked shoes trend with glittery open-toe pumps, and added a kitsch touch with a pink Labubu on her bag.

Lori Harvey

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The model brought the heat to Miami in a red-hot minidress, featuring halter-neck straps and elegantly ruched pleating. She added more fire with her matching pointed-toe pump and a bedazzled ankle chain for a nostalgic Y2K touch.

Alix Earle

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The influencer ditched her glitzy Dancing With the Stars costumes for an even sultrier ’fit, wearing a sheer bodycon minidress that exposed her white corset and lacy undies that were connected to a silky garter around her legs. She completed her look with matching open-toe sandals for extra spice.

Jenn Tran

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The former Bachelorette wore a completely see-through black mini that exposed her bra and booty shorts, featuring an off-shoulder neckline and cape-like sleeves.

Suni Lee

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The Olympian added a preppy touch to her boudoir-inspired look. She wore a gray dress with an herringbone-print corset, plaid pencil skirt, and pink piping throughout, completed with a small leg slit and a petite bow in the center.

Justine Skye

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The singer went for bold colorblocking but still managed to make it spicy, in true Miami spirit. She paired a sheer cobalt blue blouse, left unbuttoned to create a plunging neckline and tease her bra, with a neon yellow miniskirt with floral appliqués.