NYX's Cult Favorite Butter Gloss Is Just $3.50 Right Now

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty has ended, and there's no sight of Sephora's VIB Sale any time soon. But don't worry. NYX's Friends & Family sale is giving fans 30% off sitewide.

The affordable brand can be found at retailers like Target and Ulta, but its Friends and Family sale is solely online at their website. Customers with NYX accounts can log in beginning Sep. 16 to shop an early access promotion. For those who don't have existing NYX accounts, the 30% off deal begins Sep. 17 and will extend until Sep. 22. The discount applies to everything on the site with the only exclusion the new holiday kits.

With NYX's already affordable price points, 30% off reduces some of the brand's most cult-classic items to under $5. In fact, the brand's iconic and bestselling Butter Gloss retails for just $3.50 during the sale.

Other best-sellers like the Soft Matte Lip Cream, Micro Brow Pencil (an oft-cited Anastasia Beverly Hills dupe), and Can't Stop, Won't Stop Foundation in collaboration with influencer Alissa Ashley.

