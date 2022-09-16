Of All The Cheap, Trendy Clothing On Amazon, These Pieces Look The Best On Everyone

You likely already know Amazon has some great cheap fashion finds, but it can be hard to wade through the website to find the best, trendiest pieces that'll make you look and feel fantastic. But weather you're on the hunt for a skirt that captures the preppy essence of the tennis skirt trend or a pair of staple jeans that go with everything — that's where we come in.

In this list, you can find popular pieces that people can’t stop raving about. Here are some of the best Amazon finds that deserve a space in your closet.

1 This Flowy Dress With A Vintage Square Neckline ALLEGRACE Square Neck Flowy Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you’re going to a graduation ceremony or an outdoor picnic, this versatile flowy dress from ALLEGRACE will let you arrive in style. This rayon dress is stretchy, roomy, and comfortable to wear. But, it’s the cute bubble sleeves that’ll fully win you over. If you want to wear it an alternate way, you can also pull down the square neckline for an off-shoulder look. Available Sizes: 1X — 4X

Available Colors: 8

2 This Cardigan That Can Class Up Any Look Amazon Essentials Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s nothing better for fall weather than a trusty cardigan. This Amazon Essentials pick is quite popular with people working in offices, or other environments where it can get a bit chilly. One reviewer also said it’s perfect to travel with, noting it “kept me stylish but warm on [a] recent trip to Europe.” It’s made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, and is machine-washable. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 23

3 This Lightweight Top That Can Be Worn All Year Round Avanova Mock Neck Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Does your work wardrobe need a makeover? Try this mock neck blouse from Avanova. This pull-on polyester top has a ruffle neck and a 3/4 sleeve with a ruffle hem, and can easily be dressed up or down. If you’re not sure about the popular leopard print, you can try it in one of the 28 other patterns available. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 29

4 These Workout Shorts That Have Pockets BALEAF Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re frequently at the gym or yoga studio, you probably understand how special it is to have trusty pockets on your shorts and leggings. These shorts are breathable but not see-through, and can also be worn under a dress or long skirt for extra coverage. You might find yourself buying multiple pairs based on how many colors they’re available in. Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 37

5 This Swing Dress That’ll Make You Look Put Together In An Instant BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Mini Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Having a shift dress in your wardrobe is always a good idea for last-minute gatherings and events. This lined dress has bell sleeves, and can easily be dressed up with the right accessories. It has a zipper closure and is made with high-density chiffon fabric. It’s airy and perfect for the summer. Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 45

6 A Lacy Tank That Can Be Worn As A First Layer Or On Its Own BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Amazon $20 Amazon This lace trim tank puts a new spin on a classic. Great for layering under a sweater or a blazer, this tank can be tucked in or worn as-is. It’s layered, so you don’t need to worry about transparency. One reviewer said that they “bought it to wear to work under a cardigan, and it exceeded my expectations. I received compliments all day.” Available Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available Colors: 22

7 This Oversized “Shacket” That’s Bound To Get Compliments Blooming Jelly Plaid Button Down Shacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fans of layering may have already heard of the “shacket,” but they might be too afraid to give the style a shot. Now’s your chance, with this trendy and affordable version from Blooming Jelly. The flannel pattern on this button-down might morph you back into the ‘90s, and it has an oversized fit that’s great for fall. It even comes with two pockets in the front. Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 21

8 This Flowy And Dreamy Double-Layered Skirt CHICWISH Double-Layered Mesh Midi Skirt Amazon $40 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about this double-layered mesh midi skirt. With an elastic waistband for added comfort, this polyester multi-layered skirt hits around mid-calf. It’s a great choice for work, and can even be dressed up to fit more formal events. Prices vary by design. Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 18

9 This Empire Waist Dress That You Can Buy In 40 Colors DB MOON Empire Waist Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon You can never have too many cozy, stretchy dresses. Not only will they always make you look polished, but they’re a good way to stay comfortable all day. This empire waist dress, which is made from rayon and spandex, is soft and hits at a good length for most customers. It also has pockets, which as you know, is a rare bonus that’s always worth celebrating. You can choose between a V-neck and a crewneck. Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available Colors: 40

10 This Pleated Skater Skirt That’ll Keep You Fully Covered DJT FASHION Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon While skirts are lovely, they’re a bit of a pain when the wind picks up. Worry no more with this skater skirt that functions more like a skort. It’s a great choice for someone who’s constantly on the move. “The material is nice quality and for the price, I just feel you can’t beat it,” said one Amazon reviewer. This skirt is machine-washable and available in both solid colors and plaid. Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available Colors: 23

11 This Full-Coverage Lingerie That Has Over 8,000 Fans Barbra Lingerie Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon When was the last time you updated your underwear drawer? Treat yourself with this pack of boyshorts. Offering complete coverage, these lace panties promise not to ride up or fall down. They’re so comfortable that you might not even remember you have them on. Plus, over 8,000 Amazon customers have given them a five-star rating. Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available Color Packs: 2

12 This Pack Of Casual, Everyday Tees Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon It’s hard to find a t-shirt that’ll keep its shape after multiple washings. But according to Amazon reviewers, these prove that it is possible. Made from cotton, modal, and elastane, these tees — which come in a convenient two-pack — might easily become a huge staple of your wardrobe. They’re soft, have a bit of stretch to them, and have a fitted — but not overly clingy — fit. You can also grab them in a 4-pack. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Color Packs: 37

13 This Pull-On Skirt That You Can Wear Anywhere The Drop Veronique High Waist Slit Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon The best part about high-waist skirts is that they’re versatile — especially this skirt from The Drop. You could wear it to work and then head out to dinner with friends without needing a wardrobe change. Since it’s a pull-on skirt, it can even be adjusted to your preferred length. “It sits right below my knee, or I can pull it up, or even [wear] it as a longer skirt,” said one reviewer. Available Sizes: XXSmall — 5X

Available Colors: 5

14 A Short-Sleeved Maxi Dress That’s Meant To Be Worn All Day Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This dress is made for comfort, which is why it doesn’t even have an obnoxious tag on the back. Made from viscose and elastane, a few reviewers have even doubled its purpose by using it as a bathing suit cover-up. It’s fitted in the chest and waist, and then flared at the hem for easy movement. Based on the price, you might find yourself buying more than one. Available Sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available Colors: 19

15 This Button-Down That’s Available In A Ton Of Fun Prints ECOWISH Button Down Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon A button-down shirt like this one is great for a casual work environment or to wear on the weekends. One reviewer even decided to transform hers into a blazer, based on the cut. Regardless of how you wear it, reviewers have mentioned that it’s a comfortable shirt that’s very on-trend. Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 39

16 A Sleeveless Tank Dress That Flows Perfectly elescat Tank Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tank dresses are very popular in the summer — especially if you’re planning on going on a cruise, or hitting up the beach. This particular dress is made out of polyester and cotton and has a cut that makes it extra flowy and breezy. While it’s a casual dress on its own, you can also use accessories to add more to your look. It’s available in plenty of bold colors and prints. Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available Colors: 41

17 A Boat Neck Dress That Looks Classy And Elegant Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Boat-Neck Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Every closet needs a dress like this one. It’s simple enough to use on multiple occasions but has elegant sleeves that make it stand out during every wear. With a fitted feel throughout the chest and a gentle flare to the hem, you can pop this over a pair of leggings and look like a professional in an instant. Available Sizes: Small — 6X

Available Colors: 8

18 This Flowy Floral Dress That Will Make A Statement FANDEE V-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a dress with a wow factor, this V-neck maxi will fit the bill. Made from polyester and spandex, this dress is available in plenty of floral designs that are perfect for spring. It comes with a waistband that’ll help you customize it even more. “I received many compliments,” shared one Amazon reviewer. “It fits perfect in all the right places.” Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 33

19 These Breathable Yoga Pants That Have A Subtle Flare THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon The last thing you want to worry about while doing yoga is whether or not your pants are rolling down while you’re in the midst of a ragdoll pose. These yoga capris have an elastic closure and sit over your belly with a high-waist design. Based on their cut, they also offer a lot of ventilation for high-impact workouts. And since they have functional pockets, they’re great if you want to bring your phone along to track steps. Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 6

20 This Rayon Dress That A Reviewer States Is “Fun to Wear” Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Shouldn’t you have a few wardrobe pieces that you think are genuinely fun? One reviewer on Amazon said that this scoop neck swing dress is “Great to thrown on and go and not feel sloppy,” noting that it’s “cool enough to wear here in the south!” Made from viscose and elastane, this dress has a jersey feel and is great for everyday wear, especially in the summertime. Available Sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available Colors: 24

21 This “Comfortable And Cooling” Hanes Bra Getting Rave Reviews Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Over 25,600 reviewers love this wirefree Hanes bra that is “comfortable and cooling” and “feels very supportive without being too tight.” Constructed with Hanes’ patent ComfortFlex fit, this bra offers four-way stretch fabric and convertible straps. It’s worth noting that while shoppers generally love this bra’s light padding, others remarked that it had little coverage if you’re someone who’s used to more padded bras. Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 5

22 A Kimono Duster That Glams Up Your Closet RanRui Kimono Duster Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add a little drama to your wardrobe with this ornately printed open-front duster. Channeling a kimono style with lightweight rayon, this robe can be used as a glamorous pool cover-up or over a tank top with jeans and boots. One reviewer summed it up best, writing that it is “as lovely as it is serviceable.” Available Sizes: One size available, fits Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 44

23 This Maxi Dress That Reviewers Say Is So Comfortable Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a dress that is as comfortable as it is stylish, meet this maxi dress. Made from a soft, breathable rayon blend, this dress is loose-fitting yet drapes nicely. The V-neck and empire waist also create a chic silhouette, making it one of those dresses that works equally well at a picnic or a lovely dinner outdoors. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 19

24 These On-Trend Joggers That Have A Lot Of Pockets Leggings Depot Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants Amazon $17 See On Amazon These jogger sweatpants are like a trendier, better-fitting version of cargo pants. With pockets on either side for phones, keys and cards, you’ll have your hands free while running errands or working out. Made with a moisture-wicking blend of polyester and spandex, these joggers also have a waistband that stays in place without cutting into your midsection. Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 100+

25 The Button-Down Shirt That Elevates Your Outfit Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Few wardrobe items beat a classic button-down shirt. This poplin shirt, in particular, will elevate your outfit with a gingham pattern and single-button cuffs that can be rolled up or left down. Pair this shirt with gold hoops and Chelsea boots — or under a blazer with heels — for a polished look. “The perfect piece I didn't know I needed,” one reviewer wrote. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 21

26 A Party Dress That Can Also Be A Work Dress Milumia Button Up Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon For a wear-it-everywhere dress with personality, there’s this flowy button-up dress. Offered in an array of patterns and colors, this cute A-line dress works just as well at the office as it does at a dinner party. Some reviewers have brought this dress in a few different styles and rave about it. Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 30

27 This Denim Crop Top Ideal For In-Between Weather Omoone Denim Tie Knot Crop Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon This cropped denim shirt makes most any outfit a little more fun. Made from 100% lightweight cotton, this shirt is ideal for transition weather. Tie it over a black bodycon dress or pair it with a patterned skirt. Snap pockets add some lightly nostalgic flair, and shoulder straps keep rolled-up sleeves in place. “I expected the shirt to be hard/stiff, but it is perfect!” one reviewer wrote. “It is cropped in the right way (hits right on the waist) and the knot allows you to make it as tight as you need.” Available Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 10

28 A Beach Dress That Will Attract A Lot Of Compliments Romwe Bohemian Beach Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon From Romwe, this hippie-chic beach dress is breezy and light for warmer days — yet with ¾ length sleeves for some additional coverage. Made with 100% rayon, this dress comes in multiple vibrant prints. Reviewers say they’ve received a lot of compliments while wearing it too. “I was able to do my usual mom duties and stayed cute and comfortable!” a shopper shared. “I got a lot of compliments!” Available Sizes: X-Large — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 7

29 A Top That Can Be Buttoned Down Or Tied At The Waist Romwe Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sometimes loose tops can run the risk of looking too drab, which is where this button-down shirt comes in. A collar and single pocket add some architectural detail to this top, while still being lightweight. Wear it buttoned down or tie it up with high-waisted pants. Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large

Available Colors: 16

30 This Sports Bra With Over 21,000 Five-Star Ratings RUNNING GIRL Stappy Back Sports Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon This sports bra with a crisscross back is a bonafide hit. With over 21,000 five-star ratings, reviewers praise it for “not cutting into my back” and feeling “as if I have nothing on because the fabric is incredibly soft”. This bra is made with moisture-wicking, four-way stretch material, removable cups for coverage, and an elastic band that won’t dig. Bonus: It also comes in a wide array of colors. Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 39

31 This Athletic Skort That’s Trending Right Now SANTINY Pleated Athletic Skort Amazon $27 See On Amazon The tennis skirt has been experiencing a major comeback. It always looks cute, and this athletic skort is also built efficiently with shorts underneath and pockets. It has built-in mesh liner shorts for ventilation and a wide waistband with a high-waist fit that stays in place whether you’re on the court or running around town. Two pockets — one hidden on the waistband and another back zipper pocket — hold tennis balls, phones, and other odds ‘n’ ends. Available Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 25

32 These Skinny Jeans That Won’t Look Their Shape Amazon Essentials Skinny Jean Amazon $33 See On Amazon A well-fitting pair of skinny jeans are a closet staple. They look good with a silky top on a night out or with a chambray button-up at work, and these jeans are built well with a cotton/polyester blend and a tiny amount of elastane for stretch. They also come in a variety of washes, both lighter and darker. “They hold their shape after all day wear but are super stretchy feeling and very comfortable,” a reviewer wrote. Available Sizes: 0 — 20 (short and long)

Available Colors: 13

33 These Skinny Jeans That Are Super Stretchy Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon For another pair of great-fitting skinny jeans, this pair from Lee offers a super-stretchy, snug fit that won’t constrict you but also won’t lose their shape. Made from a soft blend of cotton, polyester and elastane, a lot of reviewers say these jeans fit perfectly. “They fit just the way I like them too and the waist was not loose in the back like most jeans are with my shape,” one shopper wrote. Available Sizes: 2 — 28

Available Colors: 10

34 These Bootcut Jeans That Come In A Lot Of Washes WallFlower Instastretch Luscious Curvy Bootcut Jeans Amazon $36 See On Amazon With a slight Y2K-inspired flare, these bootcut jeans are designed with a mid-rise contoured waistband that embraces your curves and won’t gap. A double-button closure and whiskered hips add to this pair’s classic look. These jeans also come in a ton of different washes. Available Sizes: 0 — 24 (short and long)

Available Colors: 24

35 A V-Neck Dress That Has Pockets WEACZZY Short Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon A V-neck dress with pockets? The holy grail. This soft, stretchy dress has received high marks for being a great travel dress and having the perfect “not tight, but not too loose” fit. With two deep pockets, this dress will work for pretty much any occasion you can think of. Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 38

36 This Ruffled Top That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down CiCiBird Button Down Peplum Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with 100% chiffon, this peplum blouse is a classically perfect work top. A ruffled hem and drawstring waist add some structure to this top, and it pairs especially well with jeans or leggings. “It’s a great blouse for work, the tie is adjustable, not prone to wrinkles and I don’t need to wear an undershirt at all!” a reviewer wrote. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 32

37 This Maxi Dress With Adjustable Straps YESNO Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This airy maxi dress is ideal for casual cocktail parties and backyard hands. With adjustable straps, pockets and a flowy swing hem, this dress is pretty laid-back. It comes in a variety of colors, and if you want to make the look a little more formal, add a wedge heel and sparkly clutch. Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 33

38 These Cotton Underwear That Reviewers Say “Don’t Ride Up” Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These are your necessary basics, a 6-pack of bikini brief underwear made with a blend of 95% cotton and 5% spandex. Cotton is the desired underwear fabric for breathability and, and these bikini-cut panties offer good coverage. “I love how comfortable they are, and I can work all day and not have to worry about them riding up,” one reviewer shared. Available Sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available Colors: Comes in a variety of colors and patterns; available in 6-pack and 10-pack

39 The Yoga Pants Made For Running Around Town Yogipace Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These bootcut yoga pants are trendy and efficient, with five pockets for all your essentials. Two side pockets at the front, two back pockets, and one hidden waistband pocket hold your phone, keys, cards, and more. The stretchy nylon/spandex blend is moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant, and the wide waistband is made not to dig into your midsection. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (various inseams)

Available Colors: 2